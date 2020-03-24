Raheem Sterling: Liverpool are 'always in my heart'

Raheem Sterling spent five years at Liverpool from 2010 to 2015

Raheem Sterling has admitted he still has affection for Liverpool despite the acrimonious nature of his move to Manchester City five years ago.

England forward Sterling burst onto the scene as a teenager with Liverpool before leaving for City in a bitter and protracted deal worth an initial £44m in 2015.

He has since developed into one of the best players in Europe but he has always been booed on his returns to Anfield.

Since joining City, Sterling has won the Premier League title twice

Yet that has not stopped the 25-year-old retaining a soft spot for his old club, although he sidestepped a direct question on whether he would return to Liverpool in a live internet Q&A session.

Speaking via the Instagram account of his representatives Colossal Sports Management, Sterling said: "Would I ever go back to Liverpool? To be honest with you, I love Liverpool.

"Don't get it twisted, they are always in my heart, do you know what I mean?

"It's a team that (has) done a lot for me growing up."