Sadio Mane 'accepts' Liverpool may be denied Premier League title

Sadio Mane admits the coronavirus crisis has been 'difficult for Liverpool'

Sadio Mane says he will "understand" if Liverpool are denied winning the Premier League title due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Jurgen Klopp's runaway leaders looked destined to lift their first top-flight trophy in 30 years until English football was brought to a halt amid the pandemic which has gripped the world.

As it stands the 2019/20 campaign has been suspended indefinitely and will only resume when it is deemed safe and appropriate to do so, although calls have been made to make the season null and void.

That would stop Liverpool winning the title, despite their huge 25-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City and being just two wins away from being crowned champions.

"I want to win the games and I want to get the trophy, it's what I would love," Mane told talkSPORT. "But with this situation, whatever happens I will understand.

"It has been difficult for Liverpool, but it has been more difficult for many millions of people around the world. Some people have lost family members and that is the more complicated situation.

"But for myself, it's my dream and I want to win it this year. If that's not the case, I will accept, it's part of life. Hopefully we will win it next year."

Liverpool were handed a boost on Tuesday when UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said he could see "no way" that Klopp's side could finish the season without the Premier League title.

Meanwhile, in Belgium, Club Brugge could be crowned champions early after the Jupiler Pro League's board of directors recommended the season should be ended early.

The recommendation still needs to be endorsed at a general assembly meeting on April 15, with Club Brugge, like Liverpool, runaway leaders, holding a 15-point advantage at the top of the table.

Mane, though, insists he does not yet feel like a champion, adding: "I think not yet. I love my job and I love football, I want to win on the pitch."