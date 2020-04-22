Liverpool News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Loris Karius: Liverpool goalkeeper lodges complaint with FIFA against Besiktas

Last Updated: 22/04/20 3:49pm

Loris Karius has made 32 appearances for Besiktas this season
Loris Karius has made 32 appearances for Besiktas this season

FIFA has confirmed they are investigating a complaint filed by Loris Karius against Besiktas.

Liverpool goalkeeper Karius is coming towards the end of a two-year loan spell at the Turkish club and was expected to join them on a permanent basis at the conclusion of the deal

Last month, there were reports the 26-year-old had filed a complaint against the Istanbul club relating to alleged unpaid wages.

A FIFA spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we have received a claim from the player Loris Karius against the club Besiktas.

Also See:

"The matter is currently being investigated and consequently we cannot provide any further comment."

Sky Sports News has contacted Besiktas for a response.

Join Sky Bet Club and track your progress towards a £5 free Bet

Opt in and bet £25 or more before 23:59 on Sunday. Free bets credited by 7pm on Monday.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK