Liverpool's Taiwo Awoniyi suffers concussion on loan at Mainz

Last Updated: 15/06/20 7:02am

Taiwo Awoniyi has never played a game for Liverpool
Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi, currently on loan at Mainz, suffered a concussion in their 1-0 Bundesliga defeat to Augsburg on Sunday and was taken to hospital.

The 22-year-old collided with Augsburg defender Felix Uduokhai and was carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

"Our striker Taiwo Awoniyi suffered a concussion ... and is spending the night in hospital as a precautionary measure," Mainz said on Twitter.

Awoniyi, who has scored one goal in 12 league appearances for Mainz this season, has never played for Liverpool and has also had loan spells at Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen, Excelsior Mouscron and Gent.

Augsburg striker Florian Niederlechner scored the only goal of the game after just 45 seconds, extending Mainz's winless run since the Bundesliga's resumption.

They remain 15th, three points above the relegation zone with three games remaining.

