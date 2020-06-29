Kalidou Koulibaly: Liverpool not interested in signing Napoli defender

Kalidou Koulibaly played both games against Liverpool in the Champions League group stage this season

Liverpool are not interested in signing Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly - but they may be in the market for another centre-back if Dejan Lovren leaves the club.

Several reports have suggested Koulibaly is top of Jurgen Klopp's wanted list, but it is understood Liverpool's strict transfer policy prohibits them spending more than £60m on a 29-year-old.

Koulibaly is one of the hottest properties in Europe, with his commanding performances seeing him linked with Manchester City, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has said the club would laugh off any offer below £60m and, instead, value him at around £90m.

Dejan Lovren was signed from Southampton in 2014

Lovren is currently fourth choice centre-back at Anfield, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all ahead of him in the pecking order.

His only league start of 2020 coincided with Liverpool's only Premier League defeat of the season - the 3-0 loss at Watford in February.

It is thought Liverpool would be willing to listen to offers for the Croatian, who turns 31 next week and has one year left on his contract, but only if they can get a replacement in once the transfer window opens.

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner spoke to Sky Sports News' Vinny O'Connor about his admiration for Jurgen Klopp, his congratulatory phone call to Jordan Henderson after winning the Premier League, and the club's transfer plans.

As Liverpool's players celebrated the club's first league title in 30 years, their captain received a call from America.

On the line was chairman Tom Werner, ringing to thank Jordan Henderson for the leading role he played in their latest success.

"I called Jordan to express my appreciation," he told Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O'Connor. "As you know he has been with the club since 2011 when we were struggling to finish seventh or eighth.

"His leadership both on and off the pitch has been brilliant and his relentless focus is matched by his talent."

Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool fans to "do what is right" following scenes of mass celebrations at Pier Head following the club's first Premier League title win.

Andy Cooke, Chief Constable of Merseyside Police, said on social media that 15 people were arrested on Friday night, and that officers were "subjected to a number of violent confrontations" as Liverpool fans gathered in large numbers to celebrate their first league title in 30 years. A joint statement by the club, police, council and a fans' group called the gatherings "wholly unacceptable".

Klopp wrote an open letter in the Liverpool Echo to fans on Monday to thank them for their support, saying "this is our moment", but pleaded with supporters to celebrate "in a safe way and in private settings".

"I am a human being and your passion is also my passion but right now the most important thing is that we do not have these kind of public gatherings," Klopp wrote.

