Liverpool Premier League champions: How to play Sky Sports News' quiz

Klopp's 10 steps to greatness

Jurgen Klopp took over Liverpool in 10th place in the Premier League. Through maverick decision-making, masterful motivating and tactical dexterity, he's made them England's best.

But it's been a ride. Three cup final defeats in two-and-a-half years had many questioning his steel when it mattered, and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City had kept them second-best domestically. Now Liverpool have been crowned champions for the first time in 30 years, and they're tumbling records along the way.

A squad transformation has played a part, but there is much more behind Klopp's influence at Anfield. Subtle technical changes, attitude shifts and behind-the-scenes genius have made them unstoppable.

Here, we look at Klopp's 10 steps to greatness.