Joel Matip: Liverpool defender to miss rest of season with foot injury

Joel Matip suffered the foot injury against Everton on June 21

Liverpool defender Joel Matip expects to miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury.

Matip sustained the injury during the 0-0 draw with Everton on June 21 - Liverpool's first match back after the suspension of the season.

The centre-back subsequently missed the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on June 24 and admits he is unlikely to feature in the rest of the campaign.

"This season I will be not back on the pitch but for next season, I hope I'm going to be quite early a direct help for the team," he told the club's website.

Liverpool still have seven games remaining in the season and the newly-crowned champions are on course to break a number of Premier League records, including the highest points total.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently on 86 points and need five wins from their final seven games to beat the current record of 100, set by Manchester City in the 2017-18 season.

The two sides meet on Thursday, live on Sky Sports, and Pep Guardiola has confirmed City will give Liverpool a guard of honour at the Etihad.

"Of course we are going to do it," said Guardiola. "We are going to do the guard of honour, of course.

"Always we receive Liverpool when they come to our house in an incredible way. They cannot complain and, of course, we are going to do it because they deserve it."