Jurgen Klopp warns Premier League appearances won't be handed out 'like Christmas presents'

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's young players must earn their opportunity

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he will not be handing out Premier League appearances "like Christmas presents", despite the title having been secured.

In Liverpool's last two matches, 17-year-old Harvey Elliott, and Neco Williams and Curtis Jones, both 19, have all been included in the matchday squad and while Elliott and Williams (twice) have come off the bench, the Reds boss said it was not a charitable decision.

"I don't think these kinds of questions will be asked to Frank Lampard or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer," said Klopp.

"We are champions and we now should bring in the young boys, give them a chance, let's have a look. And when we lose a game, everyone is telling us we've lost focus.

"We want to win football games but to do that, the best players need to be on the pitch. If the young players are part of that, then they will be on the pitch.

"They are so close, they are really good and are our future. But they will not play now because I want to see them in the Premier League.

"We do not give Premier League games as Christmas presents. We cannot do that."

More to follow...