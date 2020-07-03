Liverpool fans urged to stay at home and avoid mass gatherings

There were scenes of mass gatherings outside Anfield on June 25 after the club's Premier League title was confirmed

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore has urged fans to stay at home and avoid mass gatherings in the city until it is "secure and safe to do so".

Thousands of people celebrated on the city's waterfront last Friday after the Reds' clinched the Premier League title, despite restrictions on mass gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A teenager appeared in court on Monday accused of causing £10,000 of damage to the Royal Liver Building with a firework thrown during Friday night's celebrations.

Jurgen Klopp urged Liverpool fans to "do what is right" after the club won its first league title in 30 years and that was reiterated by Moore following a meeting with city partners, ahead of Sunday's game against Aston Villa.

Moore said: "We are delighted to have won this title, but as the manager has said, we will come together to celebrate properly - only when it is safe and secure to do so.

"The club's message for everybody is enjoy watching the team on TV and enjoy celebrating at home."

Moore was joined by Deputy Mayor of Liverpool, Councillor Wendy Simon, Liverpool City Council Director for Public Health Matt Ashton, Chief Constable of Merseyside Police Andy Cooke and Joe Blott, chair of Liverpool FC's supporters union, Spirit of Shankly.

They shared their thoughts on the impact of Covid-19 on society and the importance of following government and social distancing guidelines at this time.

Chief Constable Cooke said: "We don't want to have to go through that public health problem of mass gatherings across the city.

"We don't want to put the most vulnerable across our society in danger because we think this is the right time to celebrate - it's not!

"The time to celebrate is after this pandemic has gone and there will be plenty of time for that."

Mr Blott added: "We are still in a pandemic, it's a bit surreal watching the game now with no fans and not being here [at Anfield].

"It feels unsettling in some ways but that's where we are. Let's use this unique circumstance to celebrate in a different way.

"We have to protect our community; we have to protect ourselves and protect the NHS as well.

"What we don't want to see is a similar situation to Leicester, or another spike and then further pressure on the NHS and really ruin what's happened over recent weeks."