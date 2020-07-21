Jurgen Klopp: Title win is a milestone for Liverpool but cannot be the last one

Jurgen Klopp has ended Liverpool's 30-year wait for a league championship

Jurgen Klopp says winning the Premier League is a "milestone" for Liverpool but it will not be the last one for the club.

Klopp and his players will be presented with the championship trophy at Anfield on Wednesday night live on Sky Sports after their game against Chelsea.

It will end a 30-year wait for the title at the club but Klopp is adamant it cannot be allowed to be one-off achievement.

"It's 100 per cent one of the greatest days in my life, to finally get my hands on this trophy when everybody was waiting to get their hands on it," he said.

"Two or three years ago nobody thought it would be possible for us so I will be proud of the boys and it's a milestone, we should see it like that.

"It's a very important day but not the last very important day for us. We will be in very good spirits.

"It's a little like Christmas - even if you know what present you are getting, it's still exciting when you get it."

Liverpool go into the Chelsea game having dropped eight points in their past five games, comfortably the worst run of the season but one which has occurred with the title already secured.

Klopp feels that issue was similar to the one which played the Bayern Munich side with which he competed for Bundesliga championships during his time in charge of Borussia Dortmund.

"When Pep Guardiola was at Bayern and we came second to them quite frequently, it was the same thing - they would dominate the league until they became champions and after that they would lose some games," he said.

"Bayern would have nothing to go for then but I'm really happy with how we have showed up. It was nothing obvious, it was not that we lost focus here or there. We were the better side against Arsenal but lost for obvious reasons.

"So I can't really explain it. We have had an outstanding season and I'm not willing to make that smaller."

