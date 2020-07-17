Liverpool FC to take part in first virtual Pride in Liverpool march

Liverpool FC will take part in the first-ever virtual Pride in Liverpool march next weekend in support of the LGBT+ community.

The event is being held virtually this year after the traditional festival in the city was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The theme for the 2020-21 celebrations is 'Young at Heart' and aims to highlight the benefits of self-care, being active, and good physical and mental health.

It also strives to provide a platform to celebrate LGBT+ individuals working in sport, health and wellbeing, and focus on organisations and services helping the region's LGBT+ community.

Instead of marching through the city's streets, the club's staff will join 'MarchOnline' which will comprise videos of people marching, cheering and holding placards in their own homes.

Jurgen Klopp has regularly worn Rainbow Laces during the Stonewall campaign's annual autumn activation

The club's crest will also be displayed in full rainbow colours across its social media platforms from July 20 in support of Liverpool in Pride celebrations.

Liverpool CEO Peter Moore said: "I am delighted that our staff and fans are able to come together virtually to take part in the Pride in Liverpool virtual march.

"The promotion of equality, diversity and inclusion with our staff, players and supporters is of the upmost importance to us and we are committed to incorporating it into everything we do.

"We will be proudly wearing our colours next weekend to continue our support of Pride in Liverpool and stand side by side albeit virtually in solidarity with the LGBT+ community."