Liverpool Women sign Taylor Hinds from rivals Everton

Liverpool Women have completed the signing of defender Taylor Hinds from rivals Everton.

The 21-year-old full back, who also spent eight years with Arsenal, joins the Reds after two-and-a-half seasons with Everton.

Hinds is an England youth international and was a member of the U20 team which won bronze at the World Cup in 2018 as well as featuring in the run to the quarter finals of the U17 World Cup in 2016.

The defender joined up with her team-mates this week as the squad continue pre-season preparations in phased stages to comply with Covid-19 regulations.

Liverpool manager Vicky Jepson said: "Taylor is a great signing for our club, she's an England youth international with a number of years of WSL experience.

"Taylor will certainly add many qualities to our back line, being able to play off both feet and her pace on the flanks going forward will certainly contribute to building and creating attacks.

"I'm excited to work with Taylor and push her to develop further, she's already trained really well this week as a Red and has fitted in well with the squad.

"I'm sure all Red fans will join me welcoming Taylor to the LFC family."

Hinds added: "I'm so happy to be here, I'm happy to be a Red and already it's been overwhelming, everyone has been so welcoming."