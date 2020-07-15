England forward Danielle Carter joins Reading

Danielle Carter scored the winner in Arsenal's 2016 Women's FA Cup final triumph over Chelsea

Reading Women have signed England forward Danielle Carter.

Carter was a free agent having recently left Arsenal where she had spent more than a decade, racking up almost 200 appearances in the process.

The 27-year-old has been hampered by injury problems in recent seasons but Reading boss Kelly Chambers is convinced she can get Carter back to her very best.

"I am extremely excited to bring Dan to the club. I have watched her career for many years and have always loved the way she plays," Chambers said.

"She is an exciting, explosive player who is definitely one to get the fans on their feet.

"Dan is a great addition to the team and also a great person to have in the group. I cannot wait to work with her and get her back to what she does best, which can be world class."

Siobhan Chamberlain was Manchester United Women's first professional goalkeeper

Siobhan Chamberlain is leaving Manchester United after agreeing to end her contract by mutual consent, the club have announced.

The England goalkeeper joined United from Liverpool in July 2018 for their inaugural season in the Women's Championship and went on to make 27 appearances.

"I have loved every minute of my time as a Manchester United player but after discussions with [manager] Casey (Stoney) we both agreed that now was the right time for me to move on and take time to consider the next steps in my career," Chamberlain said.

0:19 Goalkeeper Chloe Morgan tells The Women's Football Show she is looking forward to beginning her career with Championship side Crystal Palace after joining the club from Tottenham Goalkeeper Chloe Morgan tells The Women's Football Show she is looking forward to beginning her career with Championship side Crystal Palace after joining the club from Tottenham

"I am proud that we as a group of players have written a chapter in this great club's history. The future of this club is in great hands with Casey and I have no doubt that trophies and success are not far away.

"I can't thank the fans enough for their support. The support for me as a player and the love and kindness shown to me in becoming a mother, it makes being a women's footballer special. Women's football needs your passion.

"In 2005, playing for Manchester United was a dream. Dreams can come true."