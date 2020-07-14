England Women: FA begins interviews for Phil Neville replacement

There were 142 applications for the role of England women's manager

The Football Association has begun interviewing candidates to replace Phil Neville as England Women's manager.

There are understood to be world-class candidates among the 142 people that have applied for the role, for which the deadline closed at the end of June.

The favourites include Jill Ellis, who coached the USA to back-to-back World Cups and Chelsea head coach Emma Hayes, with both understood to have submitted applications.

It was announced in April that Neville would step aside at the end of his current contract, which is set to expire in July 2021.

Chelsea head coach Emma Hayes, former USA boss Jill Ellis and Manchester United manager Casey Stoney are all contenders

While it is understood the majority of those who have applied for the role are men, there is a decent showing of female candidates.

Those who have the most suitable experience will be interviewed by the FA's head of women's football, baroness Sue Campbell, who will consult with Neville before a final decision is made.

The Lionesses have a training camp at St George's Park in September, but a date to appoint a new manager isn't set in stone, with the existing commitments of the candidate selected a potential factor.

It is not yet known how many applicants were from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds, but there has been a big push within the FA to appoint more coaches, referees and managers from ethnic minority backgrounds.