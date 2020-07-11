Chloe Morgan: Women's football far more inclusive than men's game, says goalkeeper

Chloe Morgan recently left Tottenham after six years at the club

Women's football is a welcoming environment for the LGBT+ community but that is in stark contrast to the men's game, says goalkeeper Chloe Morgan.

While Morgan is one of a number of out gay footballers playing at the top of the women's game in this country, nobody who is gay or bisexual and is currently active in the UK men's professional game is out publicly.

The Women's Football Show Live on

Morgan, who recently left Tottenham after a six-year spell in north London, thinks a men's player coming out could have a far-reaching impact on the LGBT+ community and beyond.

As an openly gay player, I will always stand in support of this beautiful day which celebrates the #LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Wishing everyone a Happy #Pride 🌈💥🙌🏽🔥 #loveislove #PrideMonth #PRIDE2020 pic.twitter.com/Iu9x2jCfd7 — Chloe Morgan (@Morgie_89) June 27, 2020

"I think there is such a big difference at the moment in terms of the inclusivity of the LGBT+ community in the women's game compared to the men's game," she told The Women's Football Show.

"For me growing up, women's football is one of those places where I really felt at home as an LGBTQ person.

0:57 Stoke City Women's head coach Alena Moulton says clubs need to do more to be representative of the communities they serve Stoke City Women's head coach Alena Moulton says clubs need to do more to be representative of the communities they serve

"I really felt a sense of community there, where I wasn't one person feeling left out - I was one of quite a few in the team sometimes who were of that community. So there's a stark contrast there between the men's elite environment at least, where there are no out players.

"I always say it would be fantastic to have an LGBTQ+ male footballer come out and take a stand but I also appreciate that sexuality is one of those things that is your property. It is no-one else's.

"I wouldn't want to [be seen to] force or encourage a player to come out when they are not ready, but I do think it would have a significant impact on a lot of young people everywhere if it did happen."

Watch The Women's Football Show from 9am on Sunday on Sky Sports Football