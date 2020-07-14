Women's Super League: One positive coronavirus test in first round of testing

There was one confirmed positive test from 802 in the Women's Super League and Championship

One individual has returned a positive coronavirus test out of 802 conducted among players and staff from Women's Super League and Championship clubs.

The tests were carried out at clubs between Thursday, July 2 and Saturday, July 11.

The Football Association said in a statement: "To ensure transparency, The FA will continue to release results each week across both the Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship.

"At no point will specific details relating to any club, player or staff member be communicated by The FA."

The target start date for the 2020/21 Women's Super League and Championship seasons is the weekend of September 5-6.

In April, the 2019/20 season was cancelled due to Covid-19. Chelsea were crowned champions, overtaking Manchester City on a points-per-game record, with Liverpool relegated.