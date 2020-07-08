EFL confirms no new cases of coronavirus in latest batch of testing

There have been no new positive cases of coronavirus in the Championship and League One

The EFL has confirmed there have been no new positive coronavirus tests from the latest round of testing.

In total 3499 players and club staff were tested across the 24 Championship clubs and four League One sides involved in the play-offs over the past week, with zero individuals testing positive.

The EFL has confirmed they will continue to announce test results every Wednesday at midday to continue to support the competition's integrity and transparency.

League Two clubs were exempt from testing as their season concluded when Northampton beat Exeter in the play-off final last week.

It is the second consecutive week that there have been zero cases across the EFL.

It provides further encouragement that the Championship season will be able to conclude as scheduled on July 22, before the play-offs get underway.

The League One play-off final between Oxford and Wycombe is set to take place at Wembley on July 13.