More from Football

Championship: More games announced live on Sky Sports in race for promotion

West Brom vs Fulham, Brentford vs Preston, Leeds vs Barnsley picked for Sky Sports coverage

Last Updated: 07/07/20 3:55pm

Sky Sports has announced another three Championship games to be broadcast live as a thrilling promotion race nears its conclusion.

A potentially crucial triple-header across successive days in the race for the Premier League starts with second-placed West Brom hosting fourth-placed Fulham on Tuesday July 14 (kick-off 5pm).

Third-placed Brentford, still in the hunt for automatic promotion, will host play-off hopefuls Preston at Griffin Park in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Wednesday July 15 (kick-off 5pm)

And the spotlight will turn to Elland Road on Thursday July 16 as table-topping Leeds, hoping to finally end their 16-year Premier League exile, take on Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in another 5pm kick-off.

Leeds face Swansea in front of the Sky Sports cameras

Confirmed Championship games live on Sky Sports

Tues July 7: Nottingham Forest vs Fulham - 5pm

Weds July 8: West Brom vs Derby - 5pm

Thurs July 9: Leeds vs Stoke - 5pm

Fri July 10: Huddersfield vs Luton - 6pm

Fri July 10: Fulham vs Cardiff - 8.15pm

Sat July 11: Derby vs Brentford - 12.30pm

Sun July 12: Swansea vs Leeds - 1.30pm

Watch the Championship live on Sky Sports

Sky Sports will show 30 Sky Bet Championship games as well as exclusive broadcasting of all 15 EFL play-off games

Newly-announced fixtures:

Tues July 14: West Brom vs Fulham - 5pm

Wed July 15: Brentford vs Preston - 5pm

Thurs July 16: Leeds vs Barnsley - 5pm

All the Championship fixtures

EFL returns on Sky Sports

KO times from July 14 TBC

Tuesday July 7

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham - 5pm, Sky Sports
Birmingham City vs Swansea City - 7.45pm
Brentford vs Charlton Athletic - 7.45pm
Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers - 7.45pm
Luton Town vs Barnsley - 7.45pm
Reading vs Huddersfield Town - 7.45pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End - 7.45pm

Wednesday July 8

West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County - 5pm, Sky Sports
Bristol City vs Hull City - 7.45pm
Millwall v Middlesbrough - 7.45pm
Wigan Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers - 7.45pm

Thursday July 9

Leeds United vs Stoke City - 5pm, Sky Sports

Friday July 10

Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town - 6pm, Sky Sports
Fulham vs Cardiff City - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Saturday July 11

Derby County vs Brentford - 12.30pm, Sky Sports
Barnsley vs Wigan Athletic - 3pm
Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich Albion - 3pm
Charlton Athletic vs Reading - 3pm
Hull City vs Millwall - 3pm
Middlesbrough vs Bristol City - 3pm
Preston North End vs Nottingham Forest - 3pm
Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield Wednesday - 3pm
Stoke City vs Birmingham City - 3pm

Sunday July 12

Swansea City v Leeds United - 1.30pm, Sky Sports

Tuesday July 14

West Bromwich Albion vs Fulham - 5pm, Sky Sports
Birmingham City vs Charlton Athletic - 7.45pm
Bristol City vs Stoke City - 7.45pm
Cardiff City vs Derby County - 7.45pm
Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers - 7.45pm
Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers - 7.45pm
Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City - 7.45pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town - 7.45pm
Wigan Athletic vs Hull City - 7.45pm
Reading vs Middlesbrough - 8pm

Wednesday July 15

Brentford vs Preston North End - 5pm, Sky Sports

Thursday July 16

Leeds United vs Barnsley - 5pm, Sky Sports

Saturday, July 18

Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest - 3pm
Blackburn Rovers vs Reading - 3pm
Charlton Athletic vs Wigan Athletic - 3pm
Derby County vs Leeds United - 3pm
Fulham vs Sheffield Wednesday - 3pm
Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion - 3pm
Hull City vs Luton Town - 3pm
Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City - 3pm
Preston North End vs Birmingham City - 3pm
Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall - 3pm
Stoke City vs Brentford - 3pm
Swansea City vs Bristol City - 3pm

Wednesday, July 22

Birmingham City vs Derby County
Brentford vs Barnsley
Bristol City vs Preston North End
Cardiff City vs Hull City
Leeds United vs Charlton Athletic
Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers
Millwall vs Huddersfield Town
Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City
Reading vs Swansea City
Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough
West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers
Wigan Athletic vs Fulham

