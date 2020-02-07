When are the 2020 Championship play-offs?

When are the 2020 Sky Bet Championship play-offs? Find out here...

The stakes do not get much higher than in the Championship play-offs.

A place in the Premier League is on offer as four teams will battle it out for the chance to play at Wembley and seal promotion.

The final round of league fixtures take place on May 2.

Here are the key dates...

Championship play-off semi-finals

The dates for the semi-finals are yet to be confirmed but last season the first-leg matches took place on the Saturday after the league season finished, with the second-leg games in the midweek after that.

Championship play-off final

Monday, May 25, 2020 at Wembley

What about the League One and Two finals?

League Two Play-Off Final: Saturday May 16, 2020

Saturday May 16, 2020 League One Play-Off Final: Sunday May 24, 2020

(Kick-off times are yet to be announced)