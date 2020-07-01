EFL: Zero positive coronavirus tests in Championship, League One & League Two

There were no positive results in the latest round of coronavirus testing in the English Football League, the governing body has announced.

Of the 2,798 players and club staff tested from 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs, there were zero individuals who tested positive for Covid-19.

From the 311 players and club staff from four League One clubs tested over the course of the past week, nobody tested positive for coronavirus.

The 154 players and club staff tested from four League Two clubs also returned zero positive tests.

Northampton defeated Exeter in the play-off final on Monday at Wembley to conclude the 2019-20 League Two season.