Wigan Athletic enter administration; buyers 'urgently' sought to 'save' club

Wigan Athletic have been placed into administration, with administrators saying buyers are being "urgently" sought to save the club.

Paul Stanley, Gerald Krasner and Dean Watson from Begbies Taylor have been appointed as joint administrators of the club.

Krasner said the coronavirus pandemic has had a detrimental impact on Wigan's finances, adding: "Our immediate objectives are to ensure the club completes all its fixtures this season and to urgently find interested parties to save Wigan Athletic FC and the jobs of the people who work for the club.

2:02 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan and Stoke Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan and Stoke

"Obviously the suspension of the Championship season due to Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the recent fortunes of the club.

"Wigan Athletic has been a focal point and source of pride for the town since 1932 and anyone who is interested in buying this historic sporting institution should contact the joint administrators directly."

Wigan recorded a net loss of £9.2m in their most recent annual accounts, for the year ending June 30, 2019.

The Latics are currently 14th in the Championship with six matches left to play. They have won all three of their games since the league's restart last month, without conceding a goal, and sit eight points above the relegation zone.

Wigan were in the Premier League as recently as 2013, and won the FA Cup for the first time in their history in the same year.