Liverpool fixtures: Premier League 2020/21

Champions Liverpool will host newly-promoted Leeds on the opening weekend of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp's side, who won the 2019/20 title by 18 points, welcome Leeds back to the Premier League after their 16-year absence on the weekend of September 12, before going to Chelsea on the weekend of September 19.

Liverpool then host Arsenal on September 26, then go to Aston Villa on October 3.

That's followed by the first Merseyside derby of the campaign on October 17 at Goodison Park, following the international break. The return Merseyside derby at Anfield is scheduled for February 20.

Liverpool go to last season's nearest challengers Manchester City on November 7, and then host City at Anfield on February 6.

Their busy winter schedule sees Liverpool go to Crystal Palace on December 19, followed by a home game with newly-promoted West Brom on Boxing Day. They then take a trip to Newcastle two days later on December 28, before travelling down to the south coast to face Southampton on January 2.

Liverpool host bitter rivals Manchester United on January 16, and go to Old Trafford on May 1. They face Crystal Palace at Anfield on the final day of the season on May 23.

September

12: Leeds (h)

19: Chelsea (a)

26: Arsenal (h)

October

3: Aston Villa (a)

17: Everton (a)

24: Sheffield United (h)

31: West Ham (h)

November

7: Man City (a)

21: Leicester (h)

28: Brighton (a)

December

5: Wolves (h)

12: Fulham (a)

16: Tottenham (h)

19: Crystal Palace (a)

26: West Brom (h)

28: Newcastle (a)

January

2: Southampton (a)

13: Burnley (h)

16: Man Utd (h)

27: Tottenham (a)

30: West Ham (a)

February

3: Brighton (h)

6: Man City (h)

13: Leicester (a)

20: Everton (h)

27: Sheffield United (a)

March

6: Fulham (h)

13: Wolves (a)

20: Chelsea (h)

April

3: Arsenal (a)

10: Aston Villa (h)

17: Leeds (a)

24: Newcastle (h)

May

1: Man Utd (a)

8: Southampton (h)

11: West Brom (a)

15: Burnley (a)

23: Crystal Palace (h)

The Premier League has revealed the 2020/21 season will start on Saturday September 12.

The season is scheduled to finish on Sunday May 23, 2021 - just 19 days before the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament kicks off.

The transfer window opened on Monday July 27 and will close on Monday October 5 at 11pm. An additional domestic-only window will run from October 5 to 5pm on October 16 but Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs.

