Peter Moore: Liverpool CEO to step down, Billy Hogan to succeed him

Peter Moore will step down at the end of August

Peter Moore will step down as Liverpool's chief executive officer at the end of August, the club have confirmed.

Moore, who took up the role in 2017 after stints with Sega, Reebok, Microsoft and EA, will be replaced by Billy Hogan, who currently serves as the club's managing director and chief commercial officer.

While Jurgen Klopp and his players have been delivering on the pitch, becoming European, world, and now Premier League champions over the past 15 months, Moore has ensured the club has been delivering off it.

In February, Liverpool announced a pre-tax profit of £42m for last year despite a record £223m investment on players.

Aided by a major increase in media receipts, revenues broke through the half-billion mark as the club brought in £533m during the period.

Moore said: "I've loved every minute of the job here in Liverpool and feel privileged to have moved the club forward on its civic, commercial and community operations during the last three years. It's been an incredible journey and I'd like to pay tribute to John, Tom and Mike for giving me the opportunity to lead the business operations at Liverpool.

Moore speaks with rising Liverpool star Harvey Elliott

"I've had the great pleasure of working with an exceptionally talented senior leadership team; a group of committed colleagues who work tirelessly for the club; former players; business, community and civic partners and sponsors; incredible supporters around the world and so many other people I've met through my role as CEO. I'm indebted to so many people I've met on this fantastic journey at Liverpool.

"To think we have won the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and now the Premier League title during my time here is way beyond my dreams. It's been a phenomenal achievement by the manager, players and staff. The team fully deserves the plaudits and recognition - and the memories I will cherish forever."

2:16 Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy for the first time in the club's history. Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy for the first time in the club's history.

Fenway Sports Group principal owner John W. Henry, chairman Tom Werner and president Mike Gordon released a joint statement thanking Moore for his contributions during his three years at Liverpool.

"We would like to place on record our gratitude to Peter for his contribution and moving the club forward over the past three seasons," the statement said.

"He has strengthened the club's business operations through his leadership and we are grateful to him for his passion, dedication and support.

"We wish him, his wife Debbie and their families every success for the future as they return to the US and hope they will come back to visit us to take in a few games at Anfield."

2:24 Jurgen Klopp has been named the LMA Manager of the Year after guiding Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years Jurgen Klopp has been named the LMA Manager of the Year after guiding Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years

Hogan will take up his new role as CEO on September 1. He has worked for the Fenway Sports Group since 2004, moving to Liverpool from Boston in 2012, and has played a major role in significant recent moves including the Nike kit deal which officially starts on Saturday.

He is described by the club as "a strong leader with more than 16 years' institutional knowledge and experience in football and sports industries".

"On behalf of all our staff, partners and other stakeholders, I'd like to place on record our thanks to Peter for his leadership during the past three seasons and wish him well on his return to the US with his wife Debbie," said Hogan.

"Having been privileged to work at this club for over eight years, it is truly an honour to take up the role of chief executive officer and continue with the great work that has been done to date across the entire organisation. I thank John, Tom and Mike for this opportunity to lead the business into the next phase of this exciting chapter."