Liverpool owner John W Henry says the club's success is the highlight of his career

John W Henry claims being part of Liverpool's success in the last 14 months represents a personal peak for him.

Since June 2019 the club have won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and, after a 30-year wait, the league title.

Henry's Fenway Sports Group also owns baseball franchise Boston Red Sox, who ended their own 86-year trophy drought with a World Series victory in 2004, following up with further wins in 2007, 2013 and 2018.

However, Liverpool's principal owner believes what the club have achieved sits above that.

"The fact that we are champions of England, champions of Europe, the Club World Cup, the Super Cup is just an extraordinary accomplishment by this organisation and by these players," he told liverpoolfc.com.

"To be involved with that, to have been a part of it has really been the capstone of my career and I think all of us who have been a part of Fenway Sports Group.

"Liverpool Football Club is a family and it's really something extraordinary to be part of.

"Every day I get up, it's front and centre that we won [in] England finally. So, that's my wish for you, that every morning you get up for the next, as long as you can accomplish it, think about what we accomplished this year in Europe, England and I hope you feel as proud as I do.

"To the staff, to the players, to all of you who expended so much effort over these last two years, I just want to say thank you from all of us at Fenway Sports Group.

"I know you get this from the fans, I don't know if you get it from us enough but we really appreciate everything you did this year, this last two years. Thank you."

Milner warns Liverpool team-mates

Midfielder James Milner has warned his team-mates it would be "criminal" for them to lose their focus after one Premier League title triumph.

Form dipped once the title had been secured in June, with two of only three league defeats coming in their final seven matches of the season and their 100 per cent home record also falling in a draw against Burnley.

The players are currently on a three-week break before pre-season begins but Milner, winner of two titles in three years with Manchester City, insists they have to be switched on when they return.

"I think it's getting that balance right. We have to enjoy it because we know how hard it is to win trophies," said the 34-year-old.

"We've been very good to do it but also lucky to win the amount of trophies we have had this year.

"Trent (Alexander-Arnold) thinks it's absolutely easy, he just turns up and wins trophies every year, but I can assure you, with the amount of years I've had in my career, it's not that easy.

"We have a couple of weeks to enjoy this and enjoy being champions and then, as soon as next season starts, it's down to the fans to carry on enjoying it and enjoy being champions for us.

"We have to do our job, get on that field and be even better. If we're at the level we're at now next season, it won't be good enough."

Thiago Alcantara could be the missing piece in Liverpool's jigsaw were the Bayern Munich attacking midfielder to move to Anfield this summer, German football expert Raphael Honigstein told the Transfer Talk podcast.

Jurgen Klopp's side have just won the Premier League in record-breaking time, with the German declaring himself "happy with my squad 100 per cent", although that does not mean the champions will not be strengthening in the transfer window.

Bayern are already bracing themselves for Liverpool to make a move for the 29-year-old, according to Honigstein.

"Bayern had an offer of a contract extension on the table," he told the Transfer Talk podcast. "They thought they'd agreed, but he's changed his mind. The club assumed that he must already have a deal in place with someone else, but that side are yet to reveal their hand.

"There's been no firm offer yet from anyone, but Bayern are bracing themselves for Liverpool because that's the rumour in the dressing room. But we haven't seen any offer yet and Liverpool have distanced themselves from making a move for Thiago. That could just be part of their strategy, but Bayern are more or less resigned to him leaving."

