Neco Williams signs new Liverpool deal

Neco Williams made six Premier League appearances last season

Neco Williams has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool.

The 19-year-old is fresh off a season in which he made his first-team debut and went on to collect a Premier League winners' medal, after making six appearances in the top flight.

He has now committed his long-term future to Liverpool by agreeing a new contract at their pre-season training camp in Austria.

He told Liverpoolfc.com: "It feels amazing.

"At the minute, for me, I think there is no better place to learn and to become a better player than being here and working with the lads.

"I think we've got some of the best players in the world and we're one of the best teams in the world.

"For me personally, especially learning off Trent and Robbo every day, getting their advice, seeing what they say, it's only going to make me a better player and I feel it.

"I take it day by day and I am maturing in my game, I am developing as a player and, like I said, I don't think there is a better place for me to work and keep going at it than here."

Williams has been with the Premier League champions since U9 level and broke into the first-team for his debut last October, when they took on Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.