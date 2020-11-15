Joe Gomez: Liverpool able to claim money from FIFA for injured defender's wages

Liverpool can claim money from FIFA to cover Joe Gomez's basic pay while he is out injured.

All players are insured when on international duty through FIFA's club protection scheme, which applies to injuries sustained in matches and in training.

Clubs are able to claim up to a maximum of around £130,000-a-week until the player returns to full training. However, they cannot claim anything for the first four weeks.

Liverpool say Gomez has had successful surgery on the knee problem he picked up in training with England on Wednesday, and that his rehabilitation is underway.

While he is likely to miss a significant part of the remainder of the season, they have put no timescale on his return.

Liverpool are already without Virgil van Dijk, who has also undergone "successful" knee surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament damage he sustained in the Merseyside derby, leaving them short of options at centre-back.

Joel Matip is the only senior centre-back fit and available for manager Jurgen Klopp.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp told the Pitch to Post podcast:

"I'm choked for Joe Gomez if it is a bad injury. He's a young man who has already had knee injuries and come back brilliantly. I'm a big fan of his, he seems like a really good, down to earth player.

"I remember seeing him many years ago playing for Charlton in the FA Youth Cup and thinking 'this is a star of the future' and he's certainly proved that at Liverpool. I just hope it's not going to be anything too serious.

"From an England point of view, it's a disappointment for Gareth Southgate, but for Jurgen Klopp, if this is a long-term one and you've got no Virgil, no Joe Gomez, that puts an enormous amount of stress on this squad from a team that were red-hot favourites at the start of the year.

"It's certainly going to change things and for everybody else involved, that back two have been so impressive at times. It's not been easy with no Virgil at the moment, but no Virgil and no Gomez is going to make it even more difficult.

"I suffered with injuries playing for England and it's really hard to deal with because you're so proud that you're there but you also know it's costing you an enormous amount of time in your career.

"I broke my ankle twice playing for England, tore my hamstring playing for England, it cost me an enormous amount of time. Of course, you wouldn't swap it for the world but there is something so frustrating because it should be the highlight to play for your country but when you come back injured, it's frustrating for everybody."