Joe Gomez: Liverpool defender out of England squad after suffering potentially serious knee injury

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is out of the England squad for their three November internationals after suffering a potentially serious knee injury.

The centre-back will undergo further diagnosis on the issue with his club's medical team after suffering the problem in England training on Wednesday.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate says the full extent of the injury is not yet known but he was "in a fair bit of pain", which will undoubtedly cause serious concerns for the champions, who have mounting injury problems.

Southgate said: "I can't tell you how serious it is because he is yet to have scans. He was in a fair bit of pain. There was nobody around him when the injury happened.

"We have to wait and see what the scans show and we are all hopeful for him that it is not what it might be. I don't see him being involved in the games with us."

A long-term absence for Gomez would be another huge injury blow for Liverpool, who are expected to be without fellow centre-back Virgil van Dijk for the rest of the season after he suffered a severe knee injury against Everton last month

Manager Jurgen Klopp has also been without Joel Matip in recent games as well as central midfielder Fabinho, who deputised at centre-back following Van Dijk's injury, but the Brazilian is expected to return to action after the international break.

Gomez is certain to miss England's friendly against Republic of Ireland on Thursday and the two remaining Nations League group games against Belgium on Sunday and Iceland next Wednesday, although the latter is not certain to take place due to coronavirus restrictions.

Any non-UK resident is currently banned from entering the country from Denmark, where Iceland play on Sunday, due to a new strain of the virus being detected in mink farms in the Scandinavian country.

Meanwhile, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has not travelled to St George's Park with the rest of the England squad yet as he undergoes assessment on a shoulder injury he suffered against in last Saturday's 3-1 win at Everton.

United say Rashford is set to join up with the squad on Thursday, the same day as England's international friendly against the Republic of Ireland, making him unlikely to feature in that fixture. He will, though, be available for the Nations League games against Iceland and Belgium.

England are scheduled to play the Republic of Ireland in a friendly on Thursday, before taking on Belgium and Iceland in Nations League fixtures.

While the extent of Gomez's injury is yet to be determined, it is another defensive blow for Liverpool.

The winter transfer window opens on January 2 and the Reds could be in the market for defenders if Gomez also faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but what are their fixtures like until then?

Liverpool's remaining 2020 fixtures Date Opponent Competition Sat 21 Nov Leicester (h) Premier League Wed 25 Nov Atalanta (h) Champions League Sat 28 Nov Brighton (a) Premier League Tues 1 Dec Ajax (h) Champions League Sat 5 Dec Wolves (h) Premier League Wed 9 Dec Midtjylland (a) Champions League Sat 12 Dec Fulham (a) Premier League Wed 16 Dec Tottenham (h) Premier League Sat 19 Dec Crystal Palace (a) Premier League Sat 26 Dec West Brom (h) Premier League Mon 28 Dec Newcastle (a) Premier League

Jurgen Klopp's side return to action on Saturday November 21 when they take on current league leaders Leicester, who they are just one point and two places behind in the Premier League table.

In December, Liverpool will face Wolves and Tottenham at home as well as tricky away trips to Crystal Palace and Newcastle among their Premier League fixtures. They will also face Southampton on Saturday 2 January - the day the winter transfer window opens.

Of course, there is also the Champions League group stage to tackle before the new year. Liverpool have three wins from three so far, and have two home fixtures to come - firstly, against Atalanta on Wednesday 25 November before Ajax on Tuesday 1 December. A final away trip to Midtjylland follows on Wednesday 9 December.

