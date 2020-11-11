England squad selector: Who would be in your XI for upcoming internationals?

Who would you pick to be in Gareth Southgate's XI for England's upcoming internationals? Choose in our team selector...

England host Republic of Ireland in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Thursday and travel to Belgium for a Nations League game on Sunday; there is however uncertainty around the location of the game on November 18 against Iceland due to coronavirus-related travel issues.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, 17, has been called up to the England squad after James Ward-Prowse and Trent Alexander-Arnold were forced to withdraw due to injury.

Phil Foden has been recalled to the England squad by manager Gareth Southgate, but Mason Greenwood's exile continues.

Image: Jude Bellingham was included following James Ward-Prowse's withdrawal

Harry Maguire and Reece James are also both included despite facing one and two-match suspensions respectively for their red cards against Denmark.

Maguire's Old Trafford team-mate Dean Henderson is the only uncapped player in Southgate's 29-man squad, with fellow goalkeeper Jordan Pickford selected despite his ongoing inconsistent form for Everton.

But would Bellingham make your line-up? Would Jack Grealish get another start? And who should be England's No 1? Have your say in our team selector below...