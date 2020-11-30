Liverpool to submit Anfield Road Stand extension application

Liverpool will submit a planning application to Liverpool City Council this week for the proposed expansion of their Anfield Road Stand.

The submission was put on hold this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic but if the application is successful, the capacity of the Anfield Road Stand would increase by around 7,000 seats, taking the stadium's overall capacity to over 61,000.

Liverpool are also seeking permanent permission to hold concerts and major events at Anfield.

The plans to expand the stand have been the subject of two stages of public consultation with local residents, business, fans and stakeholders, with the second stage held in February 2020.

The original plans would have seen the permanent closure of a small section of Anfield Road - in line with the original planning permission granted in 2014 - but the club are now working to updated plans that would see Anfield Road remain open, with the road realigned around the footprint of the proposed expanded stand.

Andy Hughes, Managing Director, Liverpool Football Club said: "We have been clear from the start that the expansion would be based on three things: financial viability and sustainability, the successful navigation of the complex planning landscape and with the co-operation of local residents and the community.

"We'd like to thank everyone who has offered a contribution to that consultation process. We feel that we now have a proposal that has been informed by our neighbours, will support the wider economy and provide an opportunity for more of our fans to come to Anfield to support our great team.

"The last nine months without fans in our stadium has driven home our commitment to making Anfield accessible to more fans than ever before and while a high level of uncertainty remains around COVID-19, we would like to be in a position to move ahead with the proposed redevelopment as soon as the time is right which is why we've decided to move forward with submitting the planning application."

The planning application is expected to be decided in spring 2021.

Anfield's extended Main Stand was opened in September 2016, taking the ground capacity to 53,394.