Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss' exchange with BT Sport's Des Kelly in full

Following Liverpool's 1-1 draw at Brighton, Jurgen Klopp spoke to BT's Des Kelly about injuries and fixture kick-off times…

Des Kelly: James Milner, hamstring is it?

Jurgen Klopp: Yeah, congratulations.

Des Kelly: What, me personally?

JK: Oh no, but you work for them. Yeah. Hamstring. Surprise. And they had injuries as well. Because it's a tough time. But ask [Sheffield United manager] Chris Wilder how we can avoid that.

DK: Maybe you're firing at the wrong target.

JK: Sorry?

DK: Maybe you are firing at the wrong target. We are broadcasters, we work within the Premier League rules, and the Premier League makes the rules, that's the Premier League clubs. So shouldn't you be talking to… Premier League clubs, shouldn't you be talking to chief executives…

3:12 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's draw against Liverpool in the Premier League

JK: I don't know how often I have to say it, you picked the 12.30 kick-off. You. Not you personally but you did it, didn't you? Us on 12.30. So between now and December and the New Year, there's one more Wednesday and then [inaudible] days later`.

DK: But when you say, you picked the 12.30, Premier League clubs chose that slot. There's a reason that slot is there, it's because it's valuable to the Premier League.

JK: I've said it now a couple of times these are difficult moments, these are difficult times…

DK: I know they're difficult times. The stadium is empty, of course it's difficult times, and the broadcasters have supported the game.

JK: Yeah, but if we play at 3pm or 5.30pm, it's exactly the same, it's Saturday.

DK: But that has different ramifications. You should be going to… your chief executive should be with the other chief executives having that discussion. If you come down here and just have a go at the broadcasters, it doesn't go anywhere, it's not going to change anything.

JK: I'm not having a go at the broadcasters, I just say how it is.

DK: You said it was criminal.

JK: After Wednesday, Saturday 12.30 is really, really dangerous for the players.

DK: You also said the broadcasters don't care, and that's the problem. It isn't the problem - the problem is…

JK: Why did you pick us against Crystal Palace, if you care?

DK: I didn't pick it but every pick is agreed by the Premier League, every executive around that table.

JK: Because it's such a special season you obviously rely on things we agreed in another time.

DK: No, no, no…

JK: Yes you did.

DK: No, look. If it was all about player welfare, why did the Premier League clubs block the five substitutes?

JK: Oh because… that's very interesting now. When we had the talk between the managers, a week ago, I think, it was 55 if not 60 [per cent] for five subs. Since then nothing happened. Because you need at least 14 votes, but Chris Wilder or whoever says constantly that I'm selfish. I think all the things he said show he's selfish but it's now not too important. And I was in a similar situation as he was when I was at Mainz and it was all about staying in the league. But they [Sheffield United] have now three subs and one point, if I'm right. So there's no advantage or disadvantage.

So if you can't do five subs in a game like this… it's not for tactical reasons… for example, today, five subs, I take off Robbo [Andy Robertson]. 100 per cent. And bring Kostas Tsimikas on, to save Robbo. Not to make our game better or whatever, just to save him. That's the situation. It's not about we changed tactics and the system and stuff like this, and bring on five players at one time and all these kind of things. It's not like this, it's just to save the players. Yes of course I save my players but it's about all… it's not only my players that have a problem. Here you will see, from now on until December you will see it and we will see what happens.

DK: We agree with you and I can understand what you're saying but you're actually going about it in a strange way. You're attacking the broadcaster instead of getting the support you need in the Premier League meeting.

JK: So what I want to say is, I only go for broadcasters with a Wednesday and 12.30. Only seven managers have a similar problem, and they all agree. Jose says now I should stop doing it and actually I wanted to stop doing it because it doesn't help. The problem is we have a contract, signed a contract, yes our CEOs, whatever, the shareholders did that, that's true. And it's not a problem. In all seasons it's a problem but in this season it's a bigger problem. It's a bigger problem. Because of no pre-season, because of the intensity and all of this kind of stuff, because of the shorter season, and when we have that slot I say it's not OK. Have a look how many - now, I'm not selfish but I speak about Liverpool - until, when this year's over, in that part of the season we had this slot three times. I spoke a lot about it but we had three. Look who else had it three times - nobody. So of course it's a problem for me, it's a problem for me to pick a team. That's my problem.

DK: The problem is you can't change it, you have to change it via the boardroom that we're talking about. Look, we could probably go on forever. Thanks Jurgen.