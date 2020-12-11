Jurgen Klopp says Alisson could return for Liverpool at Fulham, Diogo Jota has suffered 'knock'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says goalkeeper Alisson has returned to training and could feature against Fulham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, but admits there are doubts over the fitness of Diogo Jota.

Alisson has missed the last three matches after suffering a hamstring injury against Brighton on November 28, with academy graduate Caoimhin Kelleher deputising in his absence.

The Brazil international returned to training on Friday and could feature at Craven Cottage if he passes a fitness test.

"Alisson will train today. If he trains and it is all fine then he can play," said Klopp, at his pre-match press conference.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also in contention after returning to training but Klopp says he won't rush the England international back after a long-term knee injury.

"Oxlade is in normal training, (he has been) doing parts of training now for a week or so," said Klopp.

"He is now in full training and we will see. The situation probably demands to involve him as soon as possible, but I don't know if the weekend is that moment already.

Image: Jurgen Klopp says Diogo Jota has picked up a 'knock' against Midtjylland in the Champions League

"We cannot and will not rush it, but when he's long enough in normal team training then of course he becomes an option immediately. It's good, absolutely good."

Klopp also confirmed Jota picked up a knock in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Midtjylland in the Champions League and is a doubt for the trip to Fulham, as is defender Kostas Tsimikas.

"We had some niggles I would say, but we have to see. The diagnosis is not finally done," said Klopp.

"Kostas, we have to see. Diogo got a knock as well - that is it from the game I think."

1:12 Klopp says his side must focus on Saturday's match at Fulham before they can think about Wednesday's crunch match against league leaders Tottenham at Anfield

Liverpool face Premier League leaders Tottenham at Anfield on Wednesday, three days after the trip to Fulham, but Klopp insists his side aren't overlooking Sunday's opponents.

"None of our players will think about Tottenham when we are at Fulham," said Klopp.

"The situation is like this, at the top of the table - pretty much everywhere in the table - there is not a lot of distance in between. We know that, I don't have to tell the boys constantly.

"Fulham is a really good football-playing side and the performances they've showed were not all rewarded with results.

"But the fight for staying in the league is a tight one as well, so each point matters and they will go for everything. If you let them play, they will play."