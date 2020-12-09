Midtjylland 1-1 Liverpool: VAR denies Liverpool winner in final Champions League group game

A much-changed Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Midtjylland in their final Champions League Group D game after VAR denied Takumi Minamino a late winner.

Liverpool had already been confirmed as group winners and Jurgen Klopp made eight changes, handing a Champions League debut to 19-year-old Leighton Clarkson.

But it was one of the senior players that put them ahead when Mohamed Salah slotted home through goalkeeper Jesper Hansen's legs after 55 seconds - scoring Liverpool's fastest Champions League goal.

22 - Mohamed Salah's goal was his 22nd in the UEFA Champions League for Liverpool (excluding qualifiers); he has now overtaken Steven Gerrard (21) to become the Reds' all-time leading European Cup/Champions League scorer. King. pic.twitter.com/Zt7ccm5C7d — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 9, 2020

But Midtjylland - who have already finished bottom of Group D - pushed for an equaliser, especially after the break, and were gifted the breakthrough when VAR awarded them a penalty. Caoimhin Kelleher was penalised for sending Anders Dreyer over with a stray leg and, after a lengthy review, Alexander Scholz (62) powered the spot-kick home.

Klopp threw on his big guns as the game went on and Liverpool thought they had scored the winner when Minamino poked home in the 89th minute, but VAR was there again to rule it out for handball against Sadio Mane in the build-up.

More to follow...

What's next?

Fulham

Liverpool Sunday 13th December 4:15pm Kick off 4:30pm

Liverpool will find out who their last-16 opponents are when the draw is made on December 14. Before then, they will travel to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 4.30pm.