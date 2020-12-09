Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

FC Midtjylland vs Liverpool. UEFA Champions League Group D.

MCH Arena.

FC Midtjylland 1

  • M Dosa Junior (62nd minute pen)

Liverpool 1

  • M Salah (1st minute)

Latest UEFA Champions League Odds

Midtjylland 1-1 Liverpool: VAR denies Liverpool winner in final Champions League group game

Match report as Mohamed Salah scores the fastest Champions League goal for Liverpool after 55 seconds; the forward (22) has overtaken Steven Gerrard (21) to become Liverpool's all-time leading European goalscorer; Takumi Minamino's late goal is ruled out for handball in the build-up

Charlotte Marsh

Football journalist

Wednesday 9 December 2020 20:03, UK

Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Midtjylland
Image: Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Midtjylland

A much-changed Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Midtjylland in their final Champions League Group D game after VAR denied Takumi Minamino a late winner.

Liverpool had already been confirmed as group winners and Jurgen Klopp made eight changes, handing a Champions League debut to 19-year-old Leighton Clarkson.

But it was one of the senior players that put them ahead when Mohamed Salah slotted home through goalkeeper Jesper Hansen's legs after 55 seconds - scoring Liverpool's fastest Champions League goal.

But Midtjylland - who have already finished bottom of Group D - pushed for an equaliser, especially after the break, and were gifted the breakthrough when VAR awarded them a penalty. Caoimhin Kelleher was penalised for sending Anders Dreyer over with a stray leg and, after a lengthy review, Alexander Scholz (62) powered the spot-kick home.

Klopp threw on his big guns as the game went on and Liverpool thought they had scored the winner when Minamino poked home in the 89th minute, but VAR was there again to rule it out for handball against Sadio Mane in the build-up.

Trending

More to follow...

Also See:

What's next?

Fulham
Liverpool

Sunday 13th December 4:15pm Kick off 4:30pm

Liverpool will find out who their last-16 opponents are when the draw is made on December 14. Before then, they will travel to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 4.30pm.

Win £250,000 for free on Tuesday!

Win £250,000 for free on Tuesday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Tuesday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Sports Box Office