Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies need time to adapt to life at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp says new Liverpool signings Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies will need time to adapt to life at Anfield after their "Hollywood" moves on Deadline Day.

Liverpool were one of the most active Premier League clubs on the final day of the transfer window, with Davies arriving in a £1.6m move from Preston and Kabak joining on a six-month loan from Schalke with an option to buy.

The double-signing came on the same day that Liverpool confirmed defender Joel Matip would miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Neither Kabak nor Davies are likely to be involved against Brighton on Wednesday night, leaving Liverpool with no senior centre-backs available for the match.

Asked when the pair could make their debuts, Klopp said: "We don't live in an ideal world and that means we have to be smart, we have to be quick.

"There are different things we can try to do to help them but obviously we play different to Preston and Schalke.

"They will need time but we don't have lots of it, so we will use the time we have in our hands and try our best.

0:57 Former Liverpool players Dirk Kuyt, Glen Johnson, and David James reflect on the club's Deadline Day signings

"If they had to start together tomorrow night, I think that would be not too cool. We will give them a few more days."

In his first interview since joining Liverpool, Davies described the move as a "huge opportunity" and Klopp agrees with the 25-year-old.

"We don't need to watch a Hollywood movie to see these kind of stories, in football it is possible as well," said Klopp.

"Yesterday Preston, today Liverpool. That is a nice story and I really can't wait to start working with the boys.

"I am a big fan of chances and giving opportunities. This is an absolute chance for the club, for us as a team and for the boys as well. It's great - let's go for it."

Klopp: Van Dijk unlikely to return this season

0:42 Klopp admits it is 'unlikely' Virgil van Dijk will play again this season after suffering a knee ligament injury in October

Klopp admits Liverpool are hoping for "a miracle" over the fitness of first-choice centre-back Virgil van Dijk, who has been sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury since October.

Klopp accepts it is unlikely Van Dijk will play again this season but Liverpool could include the defender in their squad to be submitted to the Premier League for the second half of the campaign, in the hope that he returns ahead of schedule.

"No doctor told me there's a chance for Virgil to play again this season. I don't want to say it's impossible but it's not likely," said Klopp.

"I think we have space for Virgil on the Champions League list. If we have space for it, then Virgil will be on the (Premier League) list.

"If there is no space we have to make a decision. If he is on the list it is only because we hope for a miracle, that is it."