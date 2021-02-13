Liverpool injury news: James Milner limps off against Leicester, Divock Origi and Ben Davies injured pre-game

Liverpool have been handed a new triple blow in their injury-hit season after James Milner, Divock Origi and Ben Davies developed fitness concerns.

Milner started the champions' game at Leicester on Saturday lunchtime but was replaced by Thiago Alcantara in the first half after picking up an injury.

It was unclear what was troubling the midfielder, who was able to leave the field unaided.

While Milner's injury was sustained during the game at the King Power Stadium, Origi and Davies' troubles were revealed ahead of kick-off.

Image: Divock Origi could be set for a spell on the sidelines thanks to a hamstring injury

Liverpool's website explained Origi's absence from the squad was enforced by a hamstring injury, while Jurgen Klopp said Ben Davies picked up a "little knock" and was unable to play.

No timescale has been placed on the returns of Origi or Davies, who is yet to make his debut for the club after his Deadline Day arrival from Preston.

Liverpool's bid to retain their Premier League title has been undermined by injuries this season, leaving them 10 points behind leaders Manchester City ahead of this weekend's fixtures.

Image: Ben Davies is yet to make his Liverpool debut and has sustained a "little knock", says Jurgen Klopp

Virgil van Dijk has not played since sustaining a serious knee injury against Everton in October, while Joe Gomez also picked up a knee injury just weeks later. It is unclear whether either defender will play again this season.

Fellow centre-back Joel Matip will definitely not feature again this campaign due to an ankle injury suffered last month. Diogo Jota and Naby Keita are also long-term absentees and have not played in 2021.

Bayern Munich are set to sign RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, according to their sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Image: Dayot Upamecano had been a target for Chelsea and Liverpool, according to Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

Asked by German publication BILD if he could confirm an agreement had been reached between the clubs, he said: "I can, and we are very happy about that at FC Bayern".

The German champions appear to have beaten both Liverpool and Chelsea to Upamecano - one of the most sought-after defenders in the game.

Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge previously told Sky Germany that both Premier League clubs were trying to sign him.

Salihamidzic added on Friday: "We had very good, intensive and professional discussions with Dayot and his agent Volker Struth over many months. We knew that we had very strong competition."