Dayot Upamecano transfer news: Bayern Munich set to sign Liverpool and Chelsea target from RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich are set to sign RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, according to their sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.
Asked by German publication BILD if he could confirm an agreement had been reached between the clubs, he said: "I can, and we are very happy about that at FC Bayern".
The German champions appear to have beaten both Liverpool and Chelsea to Upamecano - one of the most sought-after defenders in the game.
Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge previously told Sky Germany that both Premier League clubs were trying to sign him.
Salihamidzic added on Friday: "We had very good, intensive and professional discussions with Dayot and his agent Volker Struth over many months. We knew that we had very strong competition."
Sky Germany is reporting that Upamecano will sign a five-year contract at the Allianz Arena and say he will replace David Alaba, who is out of contract at the club in the summer.
Sky Sports News reported in January that Real Madrid have made Alaba a lucrative offer and he is also of interest to Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Manchester City.