Transfer news: Real Madrid offer David Alaba lucrative contract

Real Madrid have offered David Alaba a lucrative contract to join the club – but the Bayern Munich defender is yet to make a decision on his future.
The Austria international is out of contract at the end of the season and is free to discuss a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of Germany.
Bayern have offered Alaba multiple contract extensions, including a £13m-a-year deal which the player rejected, but talks ceased in November.
Real could face competition to sign the 28-year-old, who can also operate in midfield, with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Manchester City reportedly interested.
Alaba is not expected to make a decision this month, with the final call on his future likely to come either in April or May.
His agent, Pini Zahavi, is close friends with Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta and may wait until after elections to discuss a possible move to the Nou Camp.
A move will end the Alaba's 13-year stay at Bayern, where he has won nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions League crowns.