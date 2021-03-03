Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's international players will not be released this month if they must quarantine on return

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Premier League clubs agree that players should not be released this month to play in international matches if they then must quarantine on their return.

Brazilian trio Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho and Portugal forward Diogo Jota would all be required to undergo 10 days' hotel isolation under current guidelines as arrivals from Red List countries.

Ahead of the March international break, FIFA extended an exemption for clubs to refuse the release of their players if there is a mandatory quarantine of five days or more in place in the relevant country.

"I think all the clubs agree that with the same problems we cannot just let the boys go and then sort the situation when they come back by placing our players in a 10-day quarantine in a hotel, it is just not possible," Klopp said.

"I understand the needs of the different FAs but this is a time where we cannot make everyone happy and we have to admit the players are paid by the clubs so it means we have to be first priority."

Image: Clubs do not have to release players for international duty following the extension of a FIFA exemption

Klopp added the club would wait for any travel-related decisions to be reached before the scheduled international break between March 22 and March 30.

"We cannot make everybody happy at the same time in this period of our lives," he said. "We are not 100% sure because it is not clear because some countries might change the venues that they are playing in."

Klopp is hopeful Fabinho, who has missed the Reds' last four matches with a muscle injury, can return to his regular midfield role during the remainder of the season after playing 18 different centre-back pairings this campaign.

"To bring Fabinho back in midfield would be in some games quite helpful," the German said.

3:02 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win at Sheffield United in the Premier League

Liverpool opted for Nathaniel Phillips and Ozan Kabak as the centre-back pairing in Sunday's 2-0 win at Sheffield United - a result that Klopp believes brought the club "back around the top four battle" having "been out" of the race following the Merseyside derby defeat.

Klopp added: "Stability would always be great if we could do that. I heard there were people quite critical with both (Phillips and Kabak) which is really picky."

4:34 Jamie Carragher analyses tactical changes made by Jurgen Klopp in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Sheffield United

Liverpool

Chelsea Thursday 4th March 8:00pm Kick off 8:15pm

The visit of Chelsea on Thursday will see Klopp come up against Thomas Tuchel, who also managed Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, as both clubs target Champions League qualification next season.

Chelsea hold a one-point advantage with 12 games left in the campaign and Klopp is expecting a tough game against a side who have conceded just two goals since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge in January.

"We know each other for a long time," said Klopp, whose side have not won at Anfield since December. "We have a common history.

"He is an outstanding coach and it will be tricky to play him like it always was because he is a good one."