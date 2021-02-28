Sheffield United 0-2 Liverpool: Reds end run of four Premier League defeats with victory at Bramall Lane

Liverpool ended a run of four successive Premier League losses with a 2-0 win at bottom club Sheffield United, boosting their hopes of finishing in the top four.

Four of the five teams above Liverpool had failed to win this weekend, handing Jurgen Klopp's side a perfect opportunity to make up ground against the Premier League's basement club.

It looked like it could be a frustrating evening for Liverpool as Aaron Ramsdale made a string of superb saves in the first half. Ozan Kabak - paired with Nat Phillips for Liverpool's 14th different centre-back partnership in the league this season - had the ball in his own net, but Oli McBurnie was penalised for offside in the build-up.

But it took under three minutes for Liverpool to take the lead after the break as Curtis Jones powered his shot home, although it was subject to a VAR check to see if the ball had gone out of play beforehand. Roberto Firmino's shot was then deflected home by Kean Bryan (64), with the Blades defender eventually credited with the own goal.

Liverpool are now two points behind West Ham in fourth, keeping their hopes of finishing in the Champions League places alive. They are also a point behind Chelsea in fifth, who they face in the Premier League on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

Sheffield United remain rooted to the bottom of the table after their fourth league defeat in a row and are now 15 points from safety.

How Liverpool returned to winning ways

Image: Curtis Jones celebrates his opening goal for Liverpool at Bramall Lane

Adrian had conceded nine goals in his two Premier League appearances heading into Sunday's game, but made a vital save early on. David McGoldrick nodded his way from an Oliver Norwood free-kick, but his effort went straight at the goalkeeper. It was a similar story soon after as McGoldrick's effort took a deflection off McBurnie - who had done well in the build-up - but the Liverpool stopper was down low to push it behind for a corner.

5 - Aaron Ramsdale made five saves in the first half against Liverpool - the most he's ever made in the first half of a Premier League game. Impenetrable. pic.twitter.com/O6iuHN0xPk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 28, 2021

But the real star of the first half was Ramsdale. The signs were there early on as Firmino drove into the area, but the Sheffield United stopper made a good, low save with his feet. He got up quickly though as Liverpool recycled the ball, flicking an Andy Robertson cross away with his fingertips.

Player ratings Sheffield United: Ramsdale (7), Ampadu (6), Jagielka (7), Bryan (6), Baldock (6), Norwood (7), Lundstram (6), Fleck (6), Stevens (7), McBurnie (7), McGoldrick (7).



Subs used: Burke (7), Osborn (7), Sharp (n/a).



Liverpool: Adrian (6), Alexander-Arnold (7), Kabak (7), Phillips (7), Robertson (7), Jones (8), Wijnaldum (7), Thiago (6), Salah (6), Firmino (6), Mane (7).



Subs used: Milner (6), Keita (n/a).



Man of the match: Curtis Jones.

Ramsdale made two further saves around the half-hour mark. Mohamed Salah, marked well by Phil Jagielka, drove into the area, but his low effort was seen away by Ramsdale's foot. Trent Alexander-Arnold then tried to get the better of the Blades goalkeeper, but he made a leaping save to keep out the Liverpool right-back. Soon after, Georginio Wijnaldum sent a fierce drive his way, but Ramsdale made another wonderful save, before Ethan Ampadu cleared Firmino's attempted cut-back.

Team news Sheffield United made two changes. Chris Basham dropped out with a hamstring injury while Billy Sharp started on the bench. Ollie Norwood and David McGoldrick replaced the pair.

Liverpool also made two changes. Adrian replaced Alisson in goal after the Liverpool No 1 lost his father earlier this week. Jordan Henderson was also out after undergoing an operation on his groin. Nat Phillips came in for the Liverpool captain with Diogo Jota not yet fit to feature in the matchday squad.

A Liverpool player did have the ball in the net in the 36th minute, but it was at the wrong end of the pitch. Enda Stevens floated a lovely ball forward for McBurnie, with his effort pinging off the feet of Kabak and past Adrian. However, the offside flag was correctly raised, much to the relief of the Liverpool defender.

It took just three minutes for Liverpool to take the lead after half-time. Alexander-Arnold drove down the right before cutting the ball back into the area. Jagielka inadvertently flicked the ball back for the waiting Jones, who hammered the ball past Ramsdale. VAR looked at whether the ball had gone out of play as Alexander-Arnold sent in his cross, but the goal was allowed to stand.

Image: Roberto Firmino celebrates after his shot was deflected for Liverpool's second goal

Liverpool had two more chances immediately after scoring - Jones nodding straight at Ramsdale before Mane's goal was ruled out for offside - but McBurnie had the best opportunity. Norwood sent a cross in from the top right corner, with the striker in the perfect position to score, but sent his header agonisingly wide.

Just as Sheffield United were beginning to find a foothold in the game, they scored a heartbreaking own goal. There was some lovely build-up between Firmino, Jones and Mane, with the Brazilian driving through the Blades defence before striking. However, his effort pinged off the leg of Bryan, wrongfooting Ramsdale and doubling Liverpool's lead.

⚽️ Most goals in English top division history

7,108 Everton

7,000 LIVERPOOL

6,955 Arsenal

6,687 Aston Villa

6,629 Manchester Utd pic.twitter.com/vJs2OE4LaE — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 28, 2021

Liverpool should have added a third late on. Robertson fired the ball in, but Salah could only toe-poke the ball wide with the goal at his mercy. Despite a pre-match focus on Liverpool's defence, they registered a first Premier League clean sheet in over a month.

Man of the match - Curtis Jones

⭐️ Man of the Match, @LFC’s Curtis Jones

41 touches, 5 in opposition box

Completed 26/27 passes

1 chance created

4 shots, 3 on target

2nd PL goal, 1st since July pic.twitter.com/dYVl7kLSyV — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 28, 2021

Although Liverpool's injury crisis may have hampered their season, it has allowed for the emergence of Jones and he produced a wonderful performance on Sunday. He led the way for shots (four) with three of those on target, taking his own goal well before helping to set up the second.

Sky Sports co-commentator Andy Hinchcliffe said: "Jones has had a really good performance here. His goal is a personal accolade but he really sent Liverpool on their way to that morale-boosting win. In a season where they've lost so many players, he has been a bright spark. He has come into the team, looked really comfortable and excelled."

Opta stats - Blades woes continue

Sheffield United suffered their 21st Premier League defeat of the season, with the Blades the first side since Newport County in the fourth tier in 1970-71 to lose as many as 21 of their first 26 matches in an English Football League season.

This was Sheffield United's 10th home league defeat of the season, their most in a single campaign since losing 11 in 2010-11 in the Championship.

Adrian has ended on the winning side in 10 of his 12 Premier League starts for Liverpool (83 per cent) although this was only his third clean sheet for the Reds.

