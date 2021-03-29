Roberto Firmino: Liverpool forward in contention to face Arsenal after return to training

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is in contention to face Arsenal at the weekend after returning to training.

The Brazil international, who remained on Merseyside with compatriots Alisson Becker and Fabinho after the South American World Cup qualifiers were postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions, has missed the last three matches with a knee problem.

However, the forward was pictured participating in a group session on Monday at the club's training complex.

Bobby being Bobby 👀❌ pic.twitter.com/SRY10jREID — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 29, 2021

Other senior players involved who are not currently on international duty included Trent Alexander-Arnold, dropped by England, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Naby Keita, Adrian, Nat Phillips and Ben Davies - who has still to make his first-team debut after signing from Preston in the winter transfer window.

Manager Jurgen Klopp also drafted in a number of academy players on the fringes of the senior set-up to make up the numbers.

Liverpool travel to face Arsenal - four points below their visitors in the Premier League table - on Saturday night, with the game to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Arsenal

Liverpool Saturday 3rd April 7:45pm Kick off 8:00pm

Sadio Mane believes Liverpool should fight until the end of the season rather than dwell on excuses for their dismal Premier League title defence.

Liverpool ripped up the record books last season on the way to their first English top-flight title in 30 years but a campaign marred by injuries and poor form has left them seventh with 46 points from 29 games.

Mane's own form has also taken a dip, managing just 12 goals and six assists in 37 games in all competitions.

Image: Sadio Mane has managed only 12 goals and six assists in 37 games this season

However, with Champions League silverware still possible, where Jurgen Klopp's side face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals next month, the forward is very much looking forward, not back.

"We have to deal with the situation and not stop believing, but keep fighting, keep our motivation and go again," Mane said.

"When you are a fighter you never try to make excuses, we are here to find solutions. Being together with my team-mates always gives me high energy.

"In football and in life in general you can't expect anything and for years and years this complicated situation has not happened.

"We have always been successful, but now this has happened and we can see it is like how life is.

"We need to be positive and fight. This is what we try to do to change this situation and I'm sure that it will change."