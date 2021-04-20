Super League: Liverpool players collectively voice their opposition against plans - 'We don't like it'

Liverpool players have collectively voiced their opposition to Super League plans that were on the brink of collapse on Tuesday evening.

Six Premier League clubs - Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham - had signed up to a new Super League which would see the establishment of a 'closed league', without the threat of relegation for the 12 founding members.

But Chelsea and Manchester City are now pulling out of the proposals that have drawn an overwhelming negative worldwide reaction.

Liverpool are yet to announce their exit from the plans but their players have tweeted to voice their disapproval of the Super League.

Captain Jordan Henderson, along with other players such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, James Milner, Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones all posted the same message that read: "We don't like it and we don't want it to happen.

"This is our collective position.

"Our commitment to this football club and its supporters is absolute and unconditional.

"You'll Never Walk Alone."

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United defender Luke Shaw also criticised plans on Tuesday.

De Bruyne tweeted: "The most important word in this is competing. With all of the events that have been happening in the last few days maybe this is a good moment for everybody to come together and try to work for a solution.

"We know this is a big business and I know I am part of this business. But I am still a little boy who just loves to play football."

Meanwhile, Shaw posted on Twitter: "Not a minute has passed when I haven't thought about the current situation.

"I wondered how I could express my opinion without causing any issues for my club, which everyone knows I care about deeply.

"There is so much passion around the world for football and I have been privileged to experience that first-hand, however, I worry that these changes could impact the sport that I and millions of others love.

"We've been without supporters in stadiums for over a year now and I know how much myself and the team have missed them in each and every game. Fans and players should always have a voice and their opinion should always be counted."

Dalglish: Liverpool owners must do the right thing

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has urged the club's owners FSG (Fenway Sports Group) to "do the right thing" over Super League plans.

He tweeted on Tuesday evening: "The last few days have been difficult for everyone who loves Liverpool Football Club and I really hope we do the right thing."

Liverpool supporters' group Spirit of Shankly have also voiced their dismay at the plans and are calling for the FSG board to "consider their positions with immediate effect".

They tweeted: "Spirit of Shankly note with anger that club owners FSG are still hanging on to this shattered nightmare of a European Super League.

"We are calling on the FSG board to withdraw our club from this catastrophic idea and consider their positions with immediate effect.

"To coin a previous campaign of ours 'Not Welcome Here'."

Liverpool's involvement with the Super League plans has also led to club sponsor Tribus withdrawing from their partnership.

They announced on Tuesday evening: "We cannot support the move by the club's owners to break away into a new competition, The Super League.

"Our values are at the forefront of everything we do therefore we will be withdrawing from this partnership.

"Football belongs to the fans and unites us all; it was never intended to benefit the few."