Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool defender rules himself out of European Championships

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has confirmed he will not play for the Netherlands at this summer's European Championships due to injury.
Van Dijk has missed the majority of the season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in a challenge with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the Merseyside derby on October 17.
The 29-year-old is confident he will be available for Liverpool's pre-season training but told the club's website: "In this latest stage for myself, I have come to a decision that I had to make: would I be involved in the Euros, yes or no?
"With everything that is going on, I feel physically it is the right decision that I've decided not to go to the Euros and to go into my last phase of rehab during the off-season. So, the full focus will be on pre-season with the club and that's a realistic goal, so I am looking forward to that.
"Obviously I am very gutted to miss the Euros, to miss the European Championship and leading out my own country there, but things have been like they have and I have to accept it - we all have to accept it. I think the decision to not go is the right decision in the grand scheme of things. It's tough, but I'm at peace with it."
In the absence of van Dijk and several other key first-team players, Liverpool have failed to defend their Premier League title and are currently sixth in the Premier League.
They are seven points off fourth-placed Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification and Van Dijk accepts it has been a season of frustration at Anfield.
"We all know how the season has gone - and we're not happy with how it's gone," he said. "It's been frustrating for all of us, for all the Liverpool fans.
"With everything that is going on in the world and in the football world as well, personally it has been a very tough year, but I am looking forward to next season.
"I am looking forward to football hopefully with fans and with Holland, we will try to reach the next tournament and hopefully I can lead the boys there for a historical tournament, but we're not there yet. It's going to be a very, very hard but hopefully promising 18 months for club and country."