Jurgen Klopp exclusive: Top four, striking back next season, fan reunion

“Qualifying for the Champions League in 2017 for the first time was a high, it was great because it was the start for something really big,” Jurgen Klopp tells Sky Sports. “Going to the final, winning the final, it all starts with qualification, so if we could do that again, it would be big. We have to do it.”

It is hard to pinpoint the exact moment when Klopp's transformative early years at Liverpool really gained traction, mainly because there were so many.

From Dejan Lovren's last-gasp header in that epic Europa League quarter-final win over Borussia Dortmund, to Georginio Wijnaldum's winner in Klopp's first meeting with Pep Guardiola in the Premier League on New Year's Eve 2016, belief was cultivated in a climate of incremental gains and memorable Anfield nights.

But you'd be hard-pressed to ignore the significance delivering Champions League football at the end of the 2016/17 campaign had on the trajectory of Klopp's project, and the subsequent highs which saw the German bring a sixth European crown and that elusive first English title in 30 years to Merseyside.

Four years on, Liverpool stand at an equally important juncture, one which could help heal the wounds of their painful Premier League title defence and draw a definitive line under this arduous, injury-ravaged campaign.

For Klopp, however, the fact Liverpool are even in the conversation for Champions League qualification, let alone with their destiny in their own hands heading into Sunday's final-day showdown with Crystal Palace, already constitutes success.

"I actually think we did that already," the Liverpool manager told Sky Sports. "Getting back into the race, making it exciting and that tight is quite an effort, I have to say. It has my respect.

"We got the turnaround, and if we win [on Sunday] and qualify for the Champions League, that would be something really special.

"I didn't think that for a long time, but it would be in my memory for a long, long time because of all the difficulties we had, the world had, the players had. It would make it really remarkable."

Klopp: We will strike back next season

Perhaps the greater opportunity placed in front of Klopp's side is the chance to lay the foundations for the redemptive season and years to come following on from their disappointing title defence.

Only time will tell whether Liverpool's exploits this season are the catalyst for a revival which will culminate in wrestling the Premier League title back off Manchester City, but this late surge for the top four has left Klopp is in no doubt he has the tools to right the wrongs of this season.

"These boys are exceptional, they are very exceptional, they are still exceptional and are a great bunch of super football players and we didn't deliver all the time, that is true as well," he added.

"If there is to be a lesson from this season - I'm pretty sure if we use it, it will be for next season, it's not for this season anymore, obviously - next season is just to strike back.

"We were punished by different things, our own mistakes, destiny, being unlucky, all these kinds of things. That is how life is, it's all about the reaction. We've showed a little bit already, but we will show more next year."

Klopp: I cannot wait for normality

Despite starting the season as reigning champions, qualifying for the Champions League on the final day would still represent success for Liverpool, albeit a consolatory triumph.

It would mark the end of a campaign which has been as difficult off the pitch as it has been on it, with Klopp keen to see the back of the painstaking procedures of pandemic football which have no doubt contributed to Liverpool's misfortunes.

"From late September to last week we were running around in the building with winter jackets because we had to open to door constantly for virus reasons," he explained. "I will never, ever miss that, you don't need that, it was really not nice.

"I have no problem with all the testing, but I will not miss it as well. Empty stadiums I hate, I will not miss that. Pretty much all the procedures we invented and had to do during this time I won't miss.

"The best thing about this time is that I have appreciated normality much more than before. You used to speak about normality before and say, 'yeah, it's normal, who wants to be normal?' Oh my god, everybody wants normality back and I cannot wait for it as well."

Liverpool will take a step closer to that normality Klopp craves when the gates of Anfield for the first time since December to 10,000 fans for the final-day clash with Crystal Palace.

"The two games with the 2,000 fans were really nice, but 10,000 is much closer to a normal atmosphere," Klopp added.

"The first game with 2,000 against Wolves was absolutely insane, but 10,000 is going to be really special and it feels a little bit like a glimpse of normality. I cannot wait, to be honest."

Liverpool's final awaits

An eighth victory in their last 10 matches is all that stands between Liverpool and Champions League qualification. How Chelsea and Leicester fare on the final day could make the Reds' job that bit easier, but Klopp and his players are in the zone and leaving nothing to chance.

"We are in a good mood; we are in a competitive mood. It is all about us and what mindset we can create and mood we can use in a game like this," Klopp said. "We are in a good mood; have a good mindset and we have to keep that because we have one very important step left to take.

"The curiosity of life is that there's a sense this is already done, that Leicester won't make it and Chelsea and Liverpool probably will. That is the struggle we have, we are not like this, honestly.

"We really knew after the game at Burnley, which was brilliant. That it was what we needed, no more, no less. It was exactly what we needed to have the final, so we didn't celebrate already. Yes, we are very happy with the opportunity we've got, but now we've got to use it."

