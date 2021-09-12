Harvey Elliott: Liverpool winger suffers serious injury against Leeds

Harvey Elliott has been taken to hospital after suffering a dislocated ankle in Liverpool's Premier League clash against Leeds United at Elland Road.

The 18-year-old appeared in severe pain after going down under a challenge from Leeds' Pascal Struijk who was sent off in the 60th minute following a VAR review into the incident.

Play was halted for several minutes as Elliott received treatment from Liverpool's medical staff.

The youngster, making his fourth Premier League appearance of the campaign, was taken off on a stretcher and replaced by Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Struijk had come on as a substitute for Leeds in place of Diego Llorente, who was taken off in the 33rd minute due to an injury.

Away fans sang "You'll Never Walk Alone" as Elliott left the pitch while sections of the home supporters applauded.

A number of the teenager's team-mates, including Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker, were visibly distressed.

At the time Elliott was carried off the field, Liverpool had taken a 2-0 lead in the game against Marcelo Bielsa's side thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Fabinho.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed after the game that Elliott is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

He said: "It's a bad injury. Ankle - it was dislocated and it has now been put back. He is now in the hospital.

"He played again an incredible game, he is an incredible player. Now he is out. Do I want such a young boy to have this experience so early in his career? No.

"But now it is the case, and we have to be there and we will be there [for him] so we will play football without him but we will wait for him as well because obviously, he is a top, top, top player.

"I could see immediately the affect [of the challenge], because I could see his foot was not in the right place, that is why we were all shocked."

Asked further what he said to the referee, an emotional Klopp replied: "Nothing important. I'm not sure it is the right moment to speak about these kind of things. It was nothing important."

Elliott posted on his Instagram story after sustaining the potentially long-term injury, writing: "Thank you for the messages guys! Road to recovery, YNWA [You'll Never Walk Alone]."

Liverpool boss Klopp added in his post-match press conference: "First and foremost, it's one of the few Instagram posts I love because if he sends that already then it shows he has not that much pain anymore, that's great news.

"I think we all saw it, the ankle was not in the right place anymore. The medical department put it in the right place again, which is very important really in this moment that it goes quick. Apart from that, there is not a lot of good things to say about it.

"Obviously it's a bad injury and we have to wait now for further examinations, assessments or whatever, scans, and that's what we do."

Captain Virgil van Dijk, who was sidelined with a long-term injury last season, told Sky Sports: "First and foremost, all our prayers and thoughts are going to Harvey and we hope he recovers quickly as possible from it. We have no idea what the diagnosis is from it, but it looked bad.

"From the moment it happened, I think you saw Mo [Salah] shouting to the side and you see the reaction of Harvey that it's really serious.

"The whole treatment period you have to deal with it you're doing nothing basically, you're standing still and then you have to refocus so it's difficult.

"We had to deal with it and we had to deal with it in the best possible way.

"100 per cent I'll be there to support Harvey, and the good thing is that I've experienced with all the players and the staff at Liverpool that they had my back. They were there for me in difficult times too so I'm 100 per cent sure they'll be there for Harvey as well."

Sky Sports' Gary Neville said of the incident: "It's not a good one. Players who saw it originally have walked away in shock. Jurgen Klopp is furious.

"The most important thing is the boy but I'm not sure it's a red card. We're watching it up here but we can't show it. The red card is a result of the injury rather than the tackle."

Elliott had begun the Premier League campaign impressively for Liverpool following his loan at Blackburn Rovers last season

Elliott joined Liverpool in 2019 from Fulham and enjoyed a successful loan spell at Blackburn Rovers last season where he netted seven times in 41 appearances.

He signed a new long-term contract at Anfield in the summer and was handed a full Premier League debut by Jurgen Klopp for the 2-0 win over Burnley in August.

The former Fulham youth player was also included in the England U21 squad for games against Romania and Kosovo over the international break but did not feature for Lee Carsley's Young Lions.

Sadio Mane's strike in injury time sealed a 3-0 victory for Jurgen Klopp's side against Leeds, which meant his team joined Manchester United and Chelsea on ten points at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool tweeted in solidarity with their player: "We're all with you, Harvey. You'll Never Walk Alone."

Reds midfielder Curtis Jones wrote on Twitter: "My lil bro!!! I'm devastated for you. We are all with you along the way. Speedy and healthy recovery. Love my brother!"

A number of current and former Premier League players expressed their support towards Elliott, including Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling and Jamie Carragher.

Pascal Struijk was dismissed for the challenge

Leeds chairman: Injuries are part of the game

Andrea Radrizzani told Sky Sports: "The accident was hard for him [Harvey Elliott] and I wish the boy a full recovery. I hope he can come back soon but this is part of football.

"If you watch the video you see that Struijk slides with the left foot on him and it's accidental, it was not a pre-meditated tackle.

"I also think the evaluation of the tackle was wrong from the referee.

"It was really difficult to take a red card like that and for me couldn't even be yellow, but personally I feel sorry for the boy and the injury could be difficult for him."

When asked if he could understand the safety of an opponent had been endangered, Radrizzani said: "Yes I understand but we can't control the kind of injury you get on the pitch because it's part of the game.

"If you watch the video many times you understand it's an accidental injury because Struijk gets the ball and then the left leg is laid on him so it's very accidental. But obviously, I'm sorry for him [Elliott] that it happened."

Harvey Elliott was consoled on the pitch after going down under Struijk's tackle

Redknapp: No malice in Struijk challenge

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp said: "I feel for him [Elliott]. The recovery starts now. What I would say is there are players who have come back from horrendous injuries. I think about Andre Gomes at Everton. People questioned whether he would play again.

"Fingers crossed it's a straight-forward break, because there are some that can be a lot more complicated and keep you out a lot longer.

"I feel so sorry for this young man. It's the start of an incredible journey for him. He just got into the first-team and he looks so at home in the Premier League.

"No doubt he will do again. He's just got to be patient and listen to the right people. He'll feel heartbroken but I wish him a speedy recovery. Fingers crossed he comes back stronger."

"Every time you go in for a challenge, you are going to endanger someone.

"Having seen it, I feel personally that it's an innocuous challenge. Does he mean to hurt him? No, of course he doesn't. It's just one of those that happens every now and again in football.

"I actually feel sorry for the player involved because it's a very difficult thing for a player. Players find it really hard to get over those sort of things, so it's an awful situation all-round."