Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino could make Liverpool return against Brentford

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino could return for Liverpool in Saturday's Premier League trip to Brentford.

Firmino has not featured since suffering a hamstring injury against Chelsea on August 31 while Alexander-Arnold missed the last two games due to illness.

James Milner and Neco Williams have also returned to training ahead of the trip to Brentford Community Stadium, live on Sky Sports, but Naby Keita could miss out along with Thiago Alcantara.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: "Trent was not injured, Trent was a little bit ill. He's back in training, trained yesterday (Wednesday) and will be fine.

"Neco made [his] first steps the day before yesterday; yesterday a [recovery] day; will be in training today. If it's 100 per cent, we will see how he can cope with it.

"James was a similar thing to Trent, so he should be recovered. I saw him running around here, nobody told me differently - I assume he will be in training today.

"Naby probably not. It's not a serious thing but we have to wait until the pain settles, pretty much. We will see about that. Thiago, no chance.

"Bobby trained already for two or three days, so he is back in contention, let me say it like this. We used him a little bit as a 'joker' [in training].

"But he will be in the normal training and then we have to make a decision if we take him with us or not. Porto, 100 per cent. Brentford, we have to see."

Image: The expansion will take Anfield's overall capacity to more than 61,000

Liverpool have confirmed the club's proposed expansion of the Anfield Road Stand will move forward, with an official ground-breaking ceremony planned for next week.

The expansion, which was given approval by Liverpool City Council in June, will see 7,000 more seats added to the Anfield Road Stand, taking the stadium's overall capacity to more than 61,000.

It follows the redevelopment of Anfield's Main Stand, which was completed in 2016.

"The redeveloped Anfield Road Stand is anticipated to be ready for the 2023-24 season and its design will see the lower tier retained and refurbished with a new upper tier built above it," read a club statement.