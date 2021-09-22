Premier League live on Sky Sports: Manchester United to host Man City, Liverpool vs Arsenal

Sky Sports has confirmed its latest live Premier League games, with the Manchester derby at Old Trafford set to light up the Bonfire Night weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are currently locked on 13 points at the top of the Premier League table with Chelsea and Liverpool as champions Manchester City look to make up ground following their surprise home draw with Southampton last weekend.

With Cristiano Ronaldo back at Old Trafford, the stage is set for a mouth-watering first tussle of the season between the two Manchester rivals on Saturday, November 6 (kick-off 12.30pm).

The encounter comes a day after Southampton host Aston Villa on Friday Night Football, while there are two games in the capital to complete a sensational weekend of Premier League action as Arsenal host Watford (kick-off 2pm) and Liverpool visit West Ham (kick-off 4.30pm).

Following the third international break of the season, the live action resumes on November 20 as Liverpool take on Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday Night Football (kick-off 5.30pm) while Leeds visit Tottenham the following day (kick-off 4.30pm).

The month ends with another titanic battle in the title race as Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday November 28 (kick-off 4.30pm).

October schedule already confirmed

Sky Sports has already confirmed its live schedule for October as Jurgen Klopp's side, who will be determined to wrestle back their Premier League crown, go head to head with Pep Guardiola's champions at Anfield on Sunday October 3 in a mouth-watering early-season clash.

Liverpool will then take on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in front of the Sky cameras at the end of the month in another Super Sunday blockbuster on October 24, with Tottenham also up against Manchester United the following weekend.

October's schedule additionally pits Brentford against new west London rivals Chelsea on October 16, with another capital clash between Arsenal and Crystal Palace as the Monday Night Football game on October 18.

Sky Sports will show 128 exclusively live Premier League matches during the 2021/22 season and is your ultimate destination for domestic football, with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the recent addition of the FA Women's Super League.

Saturday September 25 - Brentford vs Liverpool, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday September 26 - Southampton vs Wolves, kick-off 2pm

Sunday September 26 - Arsenal vs Tottenham, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday September 27 - Crystal Palace vs Brighton, kick-off 8pm

Saturday October 2: Brighton vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 3: Crystal Palace vs Leicester, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 3: Liverpool vs Man City, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday October 16: Brentford vs Chelsea, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 17: Everton vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 17: Newcastle vs Tottenham, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday October 18: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 8pm

Friday October 22: Arsenal vs Aston Villa, kick-off 8pm

Saturday October 23: Brighton vs Man City, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 24: West Ham vs Tottenham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 24: Man Utd vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday October 30: Tottenham vs Man Utd, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 31: Norwich vs Leeds, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 31: Aston Villa vs West Ham, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday November 1: Wolves vs Everton, kick-off 8pm

Friday November 5: Southampton vs Aston Villa, kick-off 8pm

Saturday November 6: Man Utd vs Man City, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday November 7: Arsenal vs Watford, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 7: West Ham vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday November 20: Liverpool vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday November 21: Man City vs Everton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 21: Tottenham vs Leeds, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday November 27: Brighton vs Leeds, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday November 28: Brentford vs Everton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 28: Chelsea vs Man Utd, kick-off 4.30pm

The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Friday, August 13 - 33 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick off on Saturday, August 7.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday, May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday, May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday, May 29.