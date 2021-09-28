Trent Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says right-back is a doubt to face Manchester City

Trent Alexander-Arnold did not make the trip to face Porto in the Champions League due to an injury which is more serious than first thought; watch Liverpool vs Manchester City on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm; kick-off at 4:30pm

Tuesday 28 September 2021 20:06, UK

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (PA)
Image: Trent Alexander-Arnold could miss Liverpool's match against Manchester City on Sunday

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Trent Alexander-Arnold is a doubt for Sunday's Premier League game against Manchester City, live on Sky Sports.

Alexander-Arnold did not make the trip to Portugal as Liverpool played their second match of this season's Champions League campaign against Porto on Tuesday.

Klopp confirmed the England international was absent due to an injury he suffered in Saturday's 3-3 draw at Brentford which has turned out to be more serious than first thought.

Speaking ahead of the Porto game, Klopp told BT Sport: "It didn't look serious but we did further assessment and it was serious.

"He is out for today for sure, he didn't travel, and it doesn't look great for the City game as well.

"It's a muscle thing. We thought it was just tight from the [Brentford] game but it was more and now we have to deal with that."

Liverpool, the only Premier League club who remain unbeaten so far this season, welcome champions Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's City side moved to within a point of the Reds after beating Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

