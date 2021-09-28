Porto 1-5 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino score twice as Liverpool cruise in Champions League

Liverpool cruised to another emphatic victory in Porto, with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both scoring twice as the Reds won 5-1 in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's side already had two huge wins to their name at the Estadio do Dragao in their recent past - winning 5-0 in the 2017/18 season and 4-1 the following year - although the Liverpool boss had played down them having any bearing on Tuesday's trip.

But it was much of the same as Liverpool produced a devastating display. The first two goals were tap-ins from Salah (18) and Sadio Mane (45) in the first half as the visitors dominated the game.

They continued to control the match after the break and extended their lead when Salah (60) slotted home his second goal of the evening after some more incredible work from Curtis Jones.

Liverpool

Porto were given a glimmer of hope when Mehdi Taremi's low header beat Alisson in the 74th minute. But, soon after, Firmino (77) scored his first goal just 10 minutes after coming on as a substitute following a second error of the evening from Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Firmino's second goal followed four minutes later after a lengthy VAR check for offside, with the forward deemed to be onside as he swept home in the 81st minute.

5 - Sadio Mané has scored five goals against Porto in the UEFA Champions League, the most by a Liverpool player against a single opponent in the competition. Thorn. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 28, 2021

The win keeps Liverpool top of Group B with six points, two points ahead of Atletico Madrid, who beat AC Milan 2-1 with a late penalty. Porto remain in third.

It is also a good omen for Liverpool fans as in the two previous seasons they have beaten Porto in the group stage, they have reached the Champions League final.

How Liverpool enjoyed another Porto trip

Image: Roberto Firmino scored two goals in four minutes after coming on as a substitute

Porto were forced into a pre-match change when Pepe was injured in the warm-up and replaced by debutant Fabio Cardoso. There was another enforced change inside 15 minute too as Otavio pulled his hamstring, and was substituted for Fabio Vieira. However, Porto did have the first effort of note when Luis Diaz's weak effort was held by Alisson at the near post.

But, in the 18th minute, it was Liverpool who took the lead after some superb work from Jones on the left, cutting inside before seeing his shot pushed away rather carelessly by Costa. Zaidu Sanusi could not keep the ball under his control, with Salah lurking to roll the ball over the line.

Player ratings Porto: Costa (5), Corona (5), Cardoso (5), Marcano (6), Zaidu (6), Uribe (5), Oliveira (5), Otavio (n/a), Martinez (5), Diaz (7), Taremi (5).



Subs used: Vieira (6), Grujic (5), Wendell (5), Vitinha (6), Pepe (5).



Liverpool: Alisson (6), Milner (7), Matip (7), Van Dijk (7), Robertson (8), Fabinho (7), Jones (9), Henderson (8), Mane (8), Salah (8), Jota (7).



Subs used: Gomez (6), Firmino (7), Minamino (6), Oxlade-Chamberlain (6), Origi (n/a).



Man of the match: Curtis Jones.

From then on, Liverpool dominated once again. Diogo Jota should have added the second before the half hour, but saw his first effort blocked. His second on the rebound was then fired into the stands, but had Costa on the stretch.

Diaz was the brightest attacking spark for Porto in a limited first half, and he had another chance in the 38th minute, but his weak effort was an all-too-easy collection for Alisson. Soon after, Jordan Henderson went close from a laid-off free-kick, but saw his fierce shot tipped over the crossbar.

30 - Mohamed Salah has become only the third African player to score 30 or more goals in the UEFA Champions League, after Didier Drogba (44) and Samuel Eto'o (30). King. pic.twitter.com/UdkULTkZ6e — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 28, 2021

Liverpool deservedly doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time. James Milner - filling in for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back - sent a cross into the area which caught every Porto defender out and left Costa stranded in the six-yard box. His inexplicable goalkeeping saw the ball roll to Mane at the back post, who tapped the ball into an empty net.

Team news Liverpool made one change from the side that drew against Brentford at the weekend. Trent Alexander-Arnold was left at home due to a groin injury and was replaced by James Milner at right-back.

Liverpool continued to press for the third early in the second half, and were soon rewarded. Jones was again the instigator, winning a midfield tackle before driving into the area. The Porto defence was in disarray as his diagonal pass cut them apart to find Salah at the back post. It was then an easy finish for the forward for his second goal of the evening.

Image: Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa made some poor errors during the game

Porto's best spell of the game was sparked again by Diaz. He cut into the area from the left, before laying the ball back for Vitinha - on loan at Wolves last season - but he sent his effort straight at Alisson. Soon after, Porto pulled a goal back to give themselves a glimmer of hope. Vieira found himself in space down the right, sending in a superb cross that Taremi headed home after muscling himself in front of Joe Gomez.

But the joy was short-lived as Costa made another calamitous error. Jones chipped the ball over the top for the run of Firmino, with the goalkeeper racing out to meet the forward. Sensing an opportunity, Firmino pumped the ball forward, leaving Costa racing after it. However, the ball crossed the line well before the Porto stopper scooped it away, with the goal easily given.

Image: Sadio Mane was also on the scoresheet for Liverpool

Four minutes later, and it was another five-goal haul for Liverpool at the Estadio do Dragao and a second for Firmino. There was a bit of a wait for the confirmation as his goal was initially flagged for offside. Jones fired from range, hitting the arm of Cardoso and falling into Firmino's path, and he duly scored.

After a VAR check - which would also have looked for a potential handball - the goal was given to cap off another deserved victory ahead of Sunday's Premier League showdown with Manchester City, live on Sky Sports.

Man of the match - Curtis Jones

Image: Curtis Jones starred for Liverpool against Porto

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

"There was no surprise that Salah, Mane and Firmino were the scorers in Liverpool's win, but it was Jones, their youngest starter, who was the star of the show.

"Jones set up three of the five goals and did so much more, with and without the ball, to underline his growing importance to this Liverpool team. He was the catalyst.

"Klopp had been gesturing for his players to speed up the play as they stroked it around the back with the score goalless midway through the first half. Jones did rather better than that. Recognising the space was out wide, he drifted in search of it and drove at the defence.

Image: Jones celebrates with Salah and Jordan Henderson after notching up three assists

"It was a moment of quality and showed that the 20-year-old midfielder is prepared to do more than just play it safe, tick the ball over and wait for the big names to deliver. He has that swagger, that appetite and ability to make things happen himself.

"Jones can still do the simple stuff too. Yes, there was one languid ball forward and a failed attempt to angle a pass in behind when he spotted Salah in space, but those moments stood out for a reason. They were the only two times in the first half that he misplaced a pass.

"Forty others found a team-mate in that 45 minutes, his passing accuracy the best of anyone on the pitch. His total of 28 completed passes in the opposition half before the interval was also more than anyone else. It was a performance that demanded attention.

"On this evidence he looks ready for a bigger role. His work for the third goal illustrated that best. Winning the ball was great, running with it was good too, but the presence of mind to pick out the right pass was even better.

"The fourth owed something to some miserable goalkeeping after Jones sent the ball down the left channel more in hope than expectation but he had done well to retain possession in a tight spot before that. It capped what was a wonderful night for him.

"While Milner impresses by maintaining his level. Jones might just be finding a new one."

Opta stats

Liverpool remain unbeaten against FC Porto in their nine meetings in all competitions (W6 D3); in the club's history, only against Scunthorpe United and Walsall have they played more often without ever losing (11 each).

Liverpool have scored 3+ goals in six consecutive matches for only the third time in the club's history, after doing so in May 2009 and October 1892.

No player has provided more assists in the UEFA Champions League for Liverpool (excluding qualifiers) than James Milner (12, level with Steven Gerrard).

Roberto Firmino was only the third substitute to score twice in a UEFA Champions League match for Liverpool, after Ryan Babel v Besiktas in 2007 and Georginio Wijnaldum v Barcelona in 2019.

What's next?

It is another huge game for Liverpool at the weekend - they host Manchester City on Sunday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 4.30pm. Their next Champions League fixture is on Thursday October 19 with a trip to Atletico Madrid.

Porto faces Pacos Ferreira on Saturday in Primeira Liga, and welcome Milan to the Stadio Dragao in three weeks time.