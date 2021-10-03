Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager frustrated by reluctance among Premier League players to get Covid-19 vaccination

Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool's vaccination rate is 99 per cent; Premier League revealed this week only seven of the 20 clubs have squads where 50 per cent or more of the players are fully vaccinated

Sunday 3 October 2021 08:21, UK

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been previewing his side&#39;s Premier League game with Chelsea this weekend
Image: Jurgen Klopp revealed Liverpool's vaccination rate is 99 per cent

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not understand why there is a reluctance among Premier League players to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Premier League revealed this week only seven of the 20 clubs have squads where 50 per cent or more of the players are fully vaccinated.

Klopp said 99% per cent of Liverpool players have been vaccinated and he did not have to convince anyone to do so.

The German, 54, added he believed it was his personal responsibility to consider the lives of others.

"I got the vaccination because I was concerned about myself but even more so for everyone else around me," Klopp said.

"If I get it and suffer - my fault. If I get it and spread it around to everyone else - my fault and not their fault."

He added: "Where did I get the knowledge from that I think it makes sense to get the vaccination? I called doctors who I've known for years.

"Most specialists tell us the vaccination is the solution for the situation in this moment."

A special Sky Sports News survey of the 20 clubs revealed wide variations in take-up levels, with Wolves reporting all of their players are fully vaccinated.

League officials have now written directly to clubs offering a special "reward" to those who have the highest number of vaccinated players.

In the letter, seen by Sky Sports News, the exact incentive has yet to be decided.

"I think we can say we have 99 per cent vaccinated," added Klopp, whose side host Manchester City in the league on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

"I didn't have to convince the players, it was more a natural decision from the team.

"I can't remember really talking to a player and convincing him why he should because I'm not a doctor.

"What I would give, like in a lot of other situations, would be my advice - but it was not necessary."

On Friday, it was announced that Premier League players will be allowed to travel to red-list countries for international duty - but only if they are fully vaccinated.

