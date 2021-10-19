Rinsola Babajide: Merseyside Police close investigation into racist and sexist abuse directed at Liverpool winger

Liverpool Women's Rinsola Babajide, who is now on loan at Brighton, revealed the abuse she received on Instagram back in April; Merseyside Police have concluded their investigation after Babajide decided not to take further action

Liverpool's Rinsola Babajide, who is currently on loan at Brighton, reported the abuse back in April

Merseyside Police have closed their investigation into online racist and sexist abuse towards Rinsola Babajide after the Liverpool Women winger decided against taking further action.

Babajide, who is now on loan at Brighton, highlighted the abuse she suffered on Instagram on April 8 and it was reported to the police.

A Merseyside Police spokesman today told Sky Sports News their investigation had concluded and that support was offered to the player, despite her intention not to take things further.

The force said: "We have concluded an investigation into racist and sexist comments made on social media directed towards a Liverpool FC Women player.

"The victim, who has also been offered the support of the Anthony Walker Foundation, has stated that she does not wish to make a formal complaint or support a prosecution at this stage."

Image: Merseyside Police closed their investigation after Babajide decided not to take additional action

Detective Inspector Steven O'Neill said: "While this case has concluded, our resolve to root out those who use online platforms to spout hate and bring their victims justice remains undimmed.

"It is disgusting to think that anyone would take to social media to target someone with abuse based on their race or sex, and we condemn such behaviour in the strongest terms.

"We will continue taking all reports of hate crime extremely seriously, and I would like to remind social media users that any belief that they can maintain anonymity online to commit offences is misplaced.

"We are committed to working closely with football clubs and 'Kick it Out', English football's equality and inclusion organisation to tackle racism and discrimination in football."

In April, Instagram removed a number of offensive comments towards Babajide on their platform.

The announcement of the closure of the investigation also comes on the same day the Football Association of Wales and Welsh Government launched a joint-partnership to tackle online misogyny.

