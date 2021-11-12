Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward named Premier League EA Player of the Month for October

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named the EA Player of the Month for October after a string of fine performances.
The 29-year-old scored a hat-trick to inspire Liverpool to a 5-0 win over rivals Manchester United and netted outstanding individual goals against both Manchester City and Watford.
Salah had nine goal involvements in league games in October, helping Liverpool to two wins and two draws.
The Egypt international also continued his scoring exploits on the European stage with a brace in a 3-2 Champions League win over Atletico Madrid.
Salah beat off competition from Chelsea's Ben Chilwell, Burnley's Maxwel Cornet, Manchester City's Phil Foden, Southampton's Tino Livramento, Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, and Youri Tielemans of Leicester, to win the accolade.
Michail Antonio and Cristiano Ronaldo won the August and September Player of the Month awards.
Liverpool return to action after the international break with a home game against Arsenal on November 20 - live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.